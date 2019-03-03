Online independent analysis of US-led wars, rampant corruption, corporate greed, civil rights and fraudulent monetary transactions is invariably relegated to the bottom rung of search engine results.

We’re Killing Off Our Vital Insects Too

By F. William Engdahl, March 03, 2019

Recent independent scientific studies indicate that we are threatening our vital global insect population, including of bees, with widespread extinction through massive deployment of agriculture pesticides.

The Coup Against President Aristide 15 Years Later: The Clintons, the Canadians, and Western NGOs all Complicit in a Never-Ending Tragedy

By Michael Welch, Yves Engler, and Jean Saint-Vil, March 02, 2019

On February 29th 2004, fifteen years ago this week, following an insurgency by a rebel paramilitary army, U.S. Canadian, and French troops executed a coup d’etat against the democratically elected Haitian leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

The Pentagon’s “Ides of March”: Best Month to Go to War

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 02, 2019

There are ongoing military threats against Venezuela. Is a US sponsored war contemplated for March 2019?

Various scenarios are envisaged by Washington. Sofar there is no firm evidence regarding the nature or timeline of a US sponsored military operation directed against Venezuela.

Video: US Forces Steal Tons of Gold Captured by ISIS in Syria, Iraq

By South Front, March 02, 2019

According to Kurdish Bas News Agency, the US transferred about 50 tons of gold from areas seized from ISIS in Deir Ezzor province. The report says that the gold was withdrawn from Syria through the US military base in Ayn al-Arab. A part of it was allegedly shared with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which are the core of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

From Late Victorian Holocausts to 21st Century Imperialism: “Crocodile Tears” for Venezuela

By Colin Todhunter, March 01, 2019

On 26 February, Stephen Hickey, UK political coordinator at the United Nations, delivered a statement at the Security Council briefing on Venezuela that put the blame for the situation in that country on its government. He said that years of misrule and corruption have wrecked the Venezuelan economy and that the actions of the “Maduro regime” have led to economic collapse.

Returning Syrian Refugees Were Fleeing US Proxy War, Not “Assad”

By Tony Cartalucci, March 01, 2019

Huge numbers of Syrians have already returned to Syria – specifically to areas government forces have cleared of Western-armed and backed terrorists. This includes Aleppo, Homs, and Daraa.

The flood of returning refugees to government-held areas indicates Syrians were fleeing the US-backed proxy war against the Syrian government – not the Syrian government itself.

Cohen Knows What Trump Is Capable of. His Testimony Should Terrify Us.

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, March 01, 2019

On February 27, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee for six hours. In two months, Cohen will begin serving a three-year prison sentence.

Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2019

