Join us on March 9 for a march and rally against the Trump administration’s effort to engineer a coup in Venezuela and a new devastating war there. The aggressive policy against Venezuela repeats the ugly pattern of wars for regime change in the oil-rich countries of Iraq and Libya.

On March 3, John Bolton, the colonialist National Security Adviser who is leading the charge against Venezuela, told CNN:

“In this administration, we’re not afraid to use the word Monroe Doctrine. This is a country in our hemisphere.”

Bolton has made it clear that the objective of the imperialist offensive is overthrow not only the government of Venezuela, but also those of Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump has repeatedly stated that the “mistake” of Washington’s wars in the Middle East is that “we didn’t take the oil.” Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources. The White House aims to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed himself president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence. Join us on March 9 to say: U.S. hands off Venezuela — U.S. Hands Off Latin America!

NO to the coup — the U.S. does not have the right to select other country’s leaders!

NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that aims to cause suffering for ordinary people in the country.

NO to intervention and war from the U.S. and their proxies in the region The San Francisco action will be held in conjunction with the National March on Washington on March 16. Initial Signers of the National March: ANSWER Coalition SF Labor Council CodePink Black Alliance for Peace Alliance for Global Justice Popular Resistance Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee Haïti Liberté International Support Haiti Network Popular Education Project Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jared Ball, Prof. of Communication Studies, Morgan State Univ., imixwhatilike Medea Benjamin, CodePink Cindy Sheehan, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox Berthony Dupont, Director, Haïti Liberté Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, constitutional rights attorney Max Blumenthal, journalist Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace Mike Prysner, Iraq War veteran, producer, The Empire files Dr. George Ciccariello-Maher, author Dr. Anthony Monteiro, Saturday Free School Dr. Jodi Dean, Prof. of Political Science, Hobart & William Smith Colleges Gloria La Riva, National Coordinator, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee Kim Ives, journalist Anoa Changa, host, The Way With Anoa Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice Eugene Puryear, Stop Police Terror Project Jeanette Charles and Lucas Koerner, Venezuela Analysis Margaret Flowers, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance Kevin Zeese, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer Mahdi Bray, National Director, American Muslim Alliance (AMA) Anakbayan (South Bay) Serve the People San Jose Democratic Socialists of America SF and East Bay All African People’s Revolutionary Party Students for Justice Palestine – San Jose Alianza Hondureña US NorCal Arab Resource Organizing Center FMLN – NorCal Third World Resistance Green Party Santa Clara County San Jose Peace and Justice Center AIM-West Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee Party for Socialism and Liberation (complete list of signers)

The original source of this article is Answer Coalition Copyright © Answer Coalition , Answer Coalition, 2019

https://www.globalresearch.ca/hands-off-venezuela-no-coup-no-war-no-sanctions/5670529