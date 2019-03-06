Join us on March 9 for a march and rally against the Trump administration’s effort to engineer a coup in Venezuela and a new devastating war there. The aggressive policy against Venezuela repeats the ugly pattern of wars for regime change in the oil-rich countries of Iraq and Libya.
On March 3, John Bolton, the colonialist National Security Adviser who is leading the charge against Venezuela, told CNN:
“In this administration, we’re not afraid to use the word Monroe Doctrine. This is a country in our hemisphere.”
Bolton has made it clear that the objective of the imperialist offensive is overthrow not only the government of Venezuela, but also those of Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump has repeatedly stated that the “mistake” of Washington’s wars in the Middle East is that “we didn’t take the oil.” Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world.
It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources.
The White House aims to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed himself president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence.
Join us on March 9 to say:
- U.S. hands off Venezuela — U.S. Hands Off Latin America!
- NO to the coup — the U.S. does not have the right to select other country’s leaders!
- NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that aims to cause suffering for ordinary people in the country.
- NO to intervention and war from the U.S. and their proxies in the region
The San Francisco action will be held in conjunction with the National March on Washington on March 16.
Initial Signers of the National March:
ANSWER Coalition
SF Labor Council
CodePink
Black Alliance for Peace
Alliance for Global Justice Popular Resistance
Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
Haïti Liberté International Support Haiti Network
Popular Education Project
Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files
Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate
Dr. Jared Ball, Prof. of Communication Studies, Morgan State Univ., imixwhatilike
Medea Benjamin, CodePink
Cindy Sheehan, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox
Berthony Dupont, Director, Haïti Liberté
Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, constitutional rights attorney
Max Blumenthal, journalist
Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace
Mike Prysner, Iraq War veteran, producer, The Empire files
Dr. George Ciccariello-Maher, author
Dr. Anthony Monteiro, Saturday Free School
Dr. Jodi Dean, Prof. of Political Science, Hobart & William Smith Colleges
Gloria La Riva, National Coordinator, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
Kim Ives, journalist
Anoa Changa, host, The Way With Anoa
Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker
Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice
Eugene Puryear, Stop Police Terror Project
Jeanette Charles and Lucas Koerner, Venezuela Analysis
Margaret Flowers, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance
Kevin Zeese, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance
Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer
Mahdi Bray, National Director, American Muslim Alliance (AMA)
Anakbayan (South Bay)
Serve the People San Jose
Democratic Socialists of America SF and East Bay
All African People’s Revolutionary Party
Students for Justice Palestine – San Jose
Alianza Hondureña US NorCal
Arab Resource Organizing Center
FMLN – NorCal
Third World Resistance
Green Party Santa Clara County
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
AIM-West
Party for Socialism and Liberation (complete list of signers)
