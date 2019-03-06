6 hours ago March 6, 2019J.C.

gallery Hands Off Venezuela! No Coup, No War, No Sanctions

By Answer Coalition
Global Research, March 06, 2019
Answer Coalition

Join us on March 9 for a march and rally against the Trump administration’s effort to engineer a coup in Venezuela and a new devastating war there. The aggressive policy against Venezuela repeats the ugly pattern of wars for regime change in the oil-rich countries of Iraq and Libya.

On March 3, John Bolton, the colonialist National Security Adviser who is leading the charge against Venezuela, told CNN:

“In this administration, we’re not afraid to use the word Monroe Doctrine. This is a country in our hemisphere.”

Bolton has made it clear that the objective of the imperialist offensive is overthrow not only the government of Venezuela, but also those of Cuba and Nicaragua. Trump has repeatedly stated that the “mistake” of Washington’s wars in the Middle East is that “we didn’t take the oil.” Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

It is time to stand up and with a clear voice say NO to the newest example of the “Monroe Doctrine,” which the U.S. government has used for over two centuries to repeatedly invade Latin America and Caribbean, control its politics and extract its resources.

The White House aims to overthrow the government of President Nicolás Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaidó. Guaidó is a U.S.-trained operative who was unknown to the vast majority of Venezuelans before he proclaimed himself president — at Vice President Mike Pence’s urging. Although Guaidó has the backing of Trump, the CIA, and the Republican and Democratic Party leaderships alike, huge numbers of Venezuelans have marched to reject this coup and defend their independence.

Join us on March 9 to say:

  • U.S. hands off Venezuela — U.S. Hands Off Latin America!
  • NO to the coup — the U.S. does not have the right to select other country’s leaders!
  • NO to the sanctions, oil embargo and economic war on Venezuela that aims to cause suffering for ordinary people in the country.
  • NO to intervention and war from the U.S. and their proxies in the region

The San Francisco action will be held in conjunction with the National March on Washington on March 16.

Initial Signers of the National March:

ANSWER Coalition

SF Labor Council

CodePink

Black Alliance for Peace

Alliance for Global Justice Popular Resistance

Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

Haïti Liberté International Support Haiti Network

Popular Education Project

Abby Martin, journalist, The Empire Files

Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate

Dr. Jared Ball, Prof. of Communication Studies, Morgan State Univ., imixwhatilike

Medea Benjamin, CodePink

Cindy Sheehan, Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox

Berthony Dupont, Director, Haïti Liberté

Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, constitutional rights attorney

Max Blumenthal, journalist

Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer, Black Alliance for Peace

Mike Prysner, Iraq War veteran, producer, The Empire files

Dr. George Ciccariello-Maher, author

Dr. Anthony Monteiro, Saturday Free School

Dr. Jodi Dean, Prof. of Political Science, Hobart & William Smith Colleges

Gloria La Riva, National Coordinator, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

Kim Ives, journalist

Anoa Changa, host, The Way With Anoa

Dan Cohen, journalist and filmmaker

Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice

Eugene Puryear, Stop Police Terror Project

Jeanette Charles and Lucas Koerner, Venezuela Analysis

Margaret Flowers, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance

Kevin Zeese, Co-Coordinator, Popular Resistance

Dan Kovalik, author and human rights lawyer

Mahdi Bray, National Director, American Muslim Alliance (AMA)

Anakbayan (South Bay)

Serve the People San Jose

Democratic Socialists of America SF and East Bay

All African People’s Revolutionary Party

Students for Justice Palestine – San Jose

Alianza Hondureña US NorCal

Arab Resource Organizing Center

FMLN – NorCal

Third World Resistance

Green Party Santa Clara County

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

AIM-West

Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

Party for Socialism and Liberation (complete list of signers)

The original source of this article is Answer Coalition
Copyright © Answer Coalition, Answer Coalition, 2019

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/hands-off-venezuela-no-coup-no-war-no-sanctions/5670529

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.