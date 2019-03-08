In a devastating admission of system failure, the Metropolitan Police have said that criminal charges in the matter of the Grenfell Tower block conflagration in West London that killed 72 people on June 14th 2017, are now unlikely to brought until 2021 – if at all.

Of course, those individuals responsible have presumably already now liquidated their assets and relocated abroad and those companies implicated have, no doubt, likewise re-arranged their assets, executives and professional advisors, accordingly. Now, in the light of this unprecedented decision of system failure, they have another two years to complete their arrangements.

The facts of the matter are crystal clear. Polymer foams have been known for over 40 years to be fire-accelerants and to emit deadly hydrogen cyanide (Zyklon B) gas when ignited. This information has been in public domain for decades and all architects, surveyors, building inspectors, manufacturers and suppliers would have been well aware of the dangers of using such highly combustible and toxic material inside or outside any residential building in the UK, or anywhere else.

The documented dangers were deliberately ignored. Seventy-two died as a result of gross negligence and no criminal charges have been brought to date.

It is a double catastrophe, for the bereaved, for Britain’s judicial system and for those tens of thousands who still live in buildings containing fire-accelerant polymer foam.

*

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.