11 hours ago March 9, 2019J.C.

gallery The Pentagon’s Missing Trillions. What You Need to Know

By James Corbett and Mark Skidmore
Global Research, March 09, 2019
Corbett Report

Dr. Mark Skidmore of Michigan State University joins us to discuss his research with Catherine Austin Fitts into the $21 trillion in unaccounted transactions on the books of the US Department of Defence and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

We discuss what we know and don’t know about the subject, the Pentagon’s nonsensical and inadequate excuses for the debacle, the new accounting guideline that legally allows every department of the federal government to create fake and altered books for public consumption, the recent failed Pentagon audit, the government’s refusal to provide any information about the problem, the failure of congress to pursue the issue, and the failure of the press to report on it.

 

The original source of this article is Corbett Report
Copyright © James Corbett and Mark Skidmore, Corbett Report, 2019

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-pentagons-missing-trillions-what-you-need-to-know/5670869

 

