Marco Rubio, the neocon senator from Florida, considers a suspicious power outage across Venezuela to be funny. He would no doubt feel different if his mother was on a ventilator in a Caracas hospital—then again.

Rubio’s little joke is comparable to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s national television chortle over the rape and murder of Gaddafi in Libya.

However, the top award for sociopathic viciousness remains on Madeleine Albright’s mantle of accomplishments. Albright was a protege of the late Zbigniew Brzezinski. She also went on national television and declared the engineered murder of half a million Iraqi children during the medieval siege of Iraq to be “worth it.” For her service to the Empire, she received the Senator H. John Heinz III Award for Greatest Public Service by an Elected or Appointed Official, an award handed out annually by the Jefferson Awards Foundation.

Mr. Hanke, an economics professor at The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, ignores the intensified economic warfare waged by the United States against the people of Venezuela. Indeed, socialism is a failed system. However, in the case of Maduro and Venezuela, its inherent failures were helped along by a strong dose of covert subversion by the US.

“That sabotage by the private sector has taken the form of hoarding of selected items, price speculation, keeping supermarket shelves empty, sending food shipments to neighboring countries, even setting food warehouse stockpiles on fire. This purposely-generated scarcity creates chaos and discontent, further undermining the government,” writes Joyce Nelson.

The use of “financial weapons” is detailed in the Army Special Operations Forces Unconventional Warfare booklet, made public by WikiLeaks. The document has been described as an instruction manual for subversion of nations unwilling to submit to neoliberal bankster loan shark schemes.

“WikiLeaks drew particular attention to a segment of the publication entitled ‘Financial Instrument of U.S. National Power and Unconventional Warfare.’ This section outlines how the US government, in its own words, uses ‘financial weapons’ to wage ‘economic warfare’ against foreign governments that try to pursue an independent path,” writes Ben Norton.

The Pentagon document explains how the US “can use financial power as a weapon in times of conflict up to and including large-scale general war” and adds that, “manipulation of U.S. financial strength can leverage the policies and cooperation of state governments.”

Rubio has continued to tweet out jokes as babies are manually ventilated in dark hospitals and ICU life-support systems fail.

Marco Rubio ✔@marcorubio Tonight the “Baghdad Bob” of #Caracas @jorgerpsuv revealed I caused the nationwide & ongoing electric power outage in #Venezuela. My apologies to people of Venezuela. I must have pressed the wrong thing on the “electronic attack” app I downloaded from Apple. My bad. Madelein Garcia @madeleintlSUR #ÚltimoMinuto| @jorgerpsuv confirma que hubo un ataque brutal en el Guri para dejar varios días sin electricidad al país “Marcos Rubio volviste a fracasar en un tiempo récord restituimos el servicio en el Oriente y en las próximas horas en el resto del país” 8,066 Twitter Ads info and privacy 6,323 people are talking about this

According to Telesur, a satellite television network funded by the Venezuelan government, the widespread power outage is part of an “electric war” waged by the US.

“We want to send a message to the international community: just three minutes after the attack, Marco Rubio, once again, as a crime reporter, reported on the event that was happening in our country. Mr. Rubio, I want to inform you that, in a few hours, the Venezuelan people and the international community will know the truth. We’ll know that your rotten hands—supported by your lackeys who permanently attack the Venezuelan people—are involved in this event,” Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Thursday.

Juan Giarrizzo @Juanmicroguy A premature baby in cardiac arrest in a hospital with no electric power, #Venezuela has over 15h with no power #MaduroRegime blames an “Electric War” led by the US Sergio Novelli @SergioNovelli EN EMERGENCIA…. así está Venezuela, con el peor apagón de la historia!!! Así atienden a los bebés en la Maternidad Del Valle tras más de 15 horas #SinLuz

No tienen planta eléctrica… #8mar 3 Twitter Ads info and privacy ‘s other Tweets See Juan Giarrizzo‘s other Tweets

Venezuela said its Guri dam, one of the largest hydroelectric dams in the world, was sabotaged by a US subversion operation.

“The government is saying that the opposition and its leader Juan Guaido are behind this attack, as well as the US,” Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reported from Caracas.

Marco Rubio’s callous attempts to make fun of the suffering of the Venezuelan people reveals the psychosis of the neocons and their fellow travelers.

They are responsible for mass murder and genocide, most recently in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and much of Africa, particularly Somalia. Iran is also suffering from punitive sanctions. More alarming, the neocons and their “humanitarian interventionist” bedfellows are behind efforts to aggressively confront Russia and China, two countries bristling with nuclear warheads.

The latest attempt to take down Venezuela and punish its people for electing a government outside the stranglehold of the globalists has failed.

In the weeks ahead, we can expect more serious and deadly subversion operations conducted by the US. This will inspire Marco Rubio to send out more tweets mocking the suffering of millions of Venezuelans.

