

Re-entry into the nuclear deal will contribute to establishing a broader

U.S. national strategy for the Middle East.

By The American College of National Security Leaders

March 11, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – The United States should rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. The 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), put limitations on Iran’s nuclear program that provided assurances that it would not be used to develop weapons, improved American intelligence about potential future development and significantly improved the security of the United States and our allies. Subsequent to the United States’ withdrawal from the deal, Iran’s continued compliance is not ensured and the benefits from the agreement risk being lost. Reentering the Iran nuclear deal advances the United States’ national interests by ensuring these benefits persist and enables us to work more closely with our European allies in ensuring that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons.

Reasons for re-entry:

Iran is complying with the agreement. In a recent report, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iran’s compliance to the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the United States’ withdrawal from the deal and re-imposition of economic sanctions. Tehran’s continued adherence to the agreement demonstrates the Iranian government’s commitment to its initial pledge.

Under the JCPOA regulations, Iran’s enterprise lacks the nuclear weapons-development activity necessary to produce a nuclear device and is subject to unprecedented international monitoring.

Our European allies are firmly committed to the agreement. In a recent statement, the Council of the European Union expressed “resolute commitment to and continued support” for the Iran deal, which they consider “a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and an achievement of multilateral diplomacy.”

Re-entry into the nuclear deal will contribute to establishing a broader U.S. national strategy for the Middle East. We condemn Iran’s continued ballistic missile activities, human rights violations and support for terrorism, as they pose threats to the United States and the region. Reaffirming leadership in this area will improve the ability of the U.S. to develop and lead a multilateral effort to contain the Iranian threat.

We must recall that the initial agreement was a strategic, long-term, high-stakes endeavor focused on one goal: preventing an Iranian nuclear weapons program. Reentering the agreement and lifting the sanctions will greatly enhance the United States’ ability to negotiate improvements and enable us to address our concerns with the existing agreement.

This statement was organized by The American College of National Security Leaders.

This article was originally published by “Center for the National Interest ” –

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51257.htm