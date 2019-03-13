Events in the North of Ireland: March 19-21, 2019

While Donald Trump may have popularised the term ‘Fake News’, journalists, academics and activists, have been calling out the establishment media in their promotion of imperialism, for many years before he ever threw his hat in the ring, politically.

Nine peace activists will be speaking at the ‘Imperialism on Trial’ events in Belfast and Derry, later this month.

Some of the topics that will be covered at the event will include: .

‘Russiagate’- allegations of Russian meddling, hacking and collusion with Trump

False narrative on the war on Syria

The Magnitsky Act

Iran, Saudi Arabia, and what’s not been reported on Yemen

Venezuela

The Yellow Vests (Gilets Jaunes)

Media and false consciousness

These two events will be livestreamed by the RT.

The primary focus of the event in Belfast is the State, and the role of it’s various agencies; while for the Derry event, the establishment media, it’s propaganda and lies, and war on journalism will be scrutinised.b

The State: Government, Foreign Office, Intelligence Agencies, Military, and Propaganda Tuesday, March 19 Balmoral Hotel Belfast 7:30-11:00pm (Doors open at 7pm) b The issue of US sanctions, and imperialist wars and regime changes, from the former Yugoslavia to the Middle-east to now, Venezuela, will feature in depth throughout the night. b “Imperialism on Trial” in the United Kingdom The speakers are: b Danny Morrison, Former Sinn Fein Director of Publicity Craig Murray, Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Peter Ford, Former UK Ambassador to Syria and Bahrain Ray McGovern, Former CIA Analyst Michael Pike, Former British Soldier, Veterans For Peace (VFP) Patrick Henningsen, 21st Century Wire

Fake News: Establishment Media & War On Journalism Thursday March 21. Guildhall Derry 7:30-11:00pm (Doors open at 7pm) bbb The speakers are: b Craig Murray, Former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ray McGovern, Former CIA Analyst Patrick Henningsen, 21st Century Wire Catherine Shakdam, Writer & Commentator John Wight, Journalist Plus another speaker TBC b

Imperialism on Trial is a theme for events that bring together an array of speakers from the world of politics, academia, journalism, former diplomats, former intelligence officers, and clergy to offer their insights and expertise on the subject of imperialism and neoliberalism.

All speakers are driven by a profound and sincere desire for an end to these endless wars of aggression, and regime changes. We all want peace, diplomacy, and good international relations to replace what has become the norm for the hegemon – the US and it’s vassal states- of coercive diplomacy, sanctions, threats of war, hot wars, cold wars and proxy wars.

Tickets for either event are £5 online with EVENTBRITE, Imperialism on Trial.

OR £5 at the door.

Both events are being livestreamed by RT UK Facebook page

Tuesday March 19 at 7.15pm GMT

Thursday March 21 at 7.15pm GMT

Imperialism on Trial – About Us

Gregory Sharkey:









