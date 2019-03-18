US forever war in Yemen rages, the Saudis, UAE, NATO, and Israel part of its so-called coalition – against peace in the country and elsewhere.

Over 17 years of war began by the Bush/Cheney regime. There’s virtually no prospect for ending it any time soon, the enormous human toll of no consequence to the US war party – regardless of its congressional posturing.

Joint House/Senate Resolution 7 “to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress” was too little, too late, a meaningless action.

On Wednesday, Senate members passed the measure by a 54 – 46 majority, invoking the 1973 War Powers Resolution. It requires a congressional declaration of war, or a national emergency created by an attack on the US, its territories, possessions, or armed forces, for the executive to deploy troops to engage in foreign hostilities.

It requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing forces to military action. It prohibits them from remaining over 60 days, a further 30-day withdrawal period allowed – without congressional authorization for use of military force (AUMF) or a declaration of war by Congress.

In December, a similar Senate measure passed by a 56 – 41 margin. Then-Speaker Paul Ryan killed it by not calling for a House vote.

In mid-February, House members invoked the War Powers Resolution, challenging the Trump regime’s involvement in Yemen.

They’ll vote again on the Senate resolution, virtually certain to pass, followed by reconciling any differences between both measures – Trump certain to veto what comes to his desk, likely to hold.

A two-thirds House and Senate majority is required to override presidential vetoes. Support for the measure is well short of this strength so far.

On Friday, Pompeo lied saying:

“We all want (the Yemen) conflict to end (sic). We all want to improve the dire humanitarian situation (sic). But the Trump (regime) fundamentally disagrees that curbing our assistance to the Saudi-led coalition (sic) is the way to achieve these goals.”

If Senate members “truly care about Yemeni lives, (they’d) support the Saudi-led effort (sic) to prevent Yemen from turning into (an Islamic Republic) puppet state (sic),” adding:

“If you truly care about Arab lives in the region, you’d support allied efforts to prevent Iran from extending its authoritarian rule from Tehran to the Mediterranean Sea and on down to Yemen (sic).” “And if we truly care about American lives and livelihoods, and the lives and livelihoods of people all around the world, you’d understand that Iran and its proxies cannot be allowed to control the shipping lanes that abut Yemen (sic).”

Iran is the region’s leading peace and stability advocate – objectives impossible to achieve because of Washington’s belligerent presence, along with Israeli aggression. Both countries partner in each other’s wars.

Congress has appropriation power. The way to end war in Yemen and elsewhere is by cutting off funding, an action with scant support by Republicans and undemocratic Dems – showing their true position on war and peace, supporting the former, rejecting the latter.

Endless US wars in multiple theaters speak for themselves. Prospects for ending them are virtually nil – Afghanistan and Yemen the two longest ones, both launched in October 2001.

In response to Senate adoption of SJ 7, a White House statement said the Trump regime “strongly opposes (its) passage. (DLT’s) senior advisors (will) recommend he veto the joint resolution.”

Last year, a White House statement said a congressional vote to end US involvement in Yemen “would harm bilateral relationships in the region and negatively impact the ability of the United States to prevent the spread of violent extremist organizations.”

Yemen’s strategic location makes it important to the US – near the Horn of Africa on Saudi Arabia’s southern border, the Red Sea, its Bab el-Mandeb strait (a key chokepoint separating Yemen from Eritrea through which millions barrels of oil pass daily), and the Gulf of Aden connection to the Indian Ocean.

It’s why war to gain and maintain control of the country rages endlessly.

Separately, Yemeni Houthis said they have advanced ballistic missiles and drones able to strike strategic Saudi/UAE targets in response to a “major attack” on the port city of Hodeidah, the entry point for amounts of humanitarian aid able to enter the country.

On Saturday, Houthi spokesman General Yahya Sari said the following:

“The missiles force achieved major success leading to the production of ballistic missiles 100% locally…New generations of attack UAVs were produced and manufactured.” “We have aerial photographs and coordinates of dozens of headquarters, facilities and military bases of the enemy.” “The legitimate targets of our forces extend to the capital of Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) and to the emirate of Abu Dhabi” UAE.

Sari added the following about war since March 2015, saying hostile airstrikes included use of hundreds of thousands of missiles, bombs, and artillery shells, as well as around 6,000 banned cluster bombs. They’re terror weapons.

He said thousands of what he called light bombs, sound bombs, and fragmentation bombs were used against Yemeni targets, as well as thousands of rockets fired by naval vessels.

He further said Israel is involved in war on the country, along with other US imperial allies and thousands of foreign mercenaries, ISIS and al-Qaeda jihadists among them.

Yemen is Washington’s war, he stressed, adding brutal US/Saudi aggression massacred countless thousands and destroyed vital infrastructure, including schools, food storage facilities, residential areas, and hospitals, wrecking Yemen’s healthcare system.

Millions of Yemenis are threatened by endless violence, lack of treatment for illnesses and injuries, starvation, and possible widespread famine.

US orchestrated aggression destroyed the country – genocide a strategy of war, an entire population at risk.

The world’s severest humanitarian crisis worsens daily with scant Western media attention. The rape of Yemen continues with no end of conflict in prospect.

