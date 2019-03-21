4 hours ago March 21, 2019J.C.

gallery Alexander Hamilton and the Origins of the Federal Reserve

By Dr. Jack Rasmus
Global Research, March 21, 2019
Jack Rasmus 20 March 2019

Ever wonder why US banking is what it is–prone to periodic crashes and crises? How banking evolved in the US from 1781 up to the creation of the central bank, the Fed, in 1913? Why the Federal Reserve was created in 1913, as a product of the big New York and east coast banks, an institution structured and managed directly by those same private banks, and designed to function in their interests?

Or why all the talk today about ‘central bank independence’ is really a myth, an ideological term created after 1945 to obfuscate the continuing influence of the private banking system over the Fed?

Or why the Fed and other central banks are in crisis today and won’t survive, in current form, the next global financial crisis?

For some answers to these questions, take a look at my just published, March 2019 book, ‘Alexander Hamilton and the Origins of the Fed’–now available on Amazon, or from the publisher, Lexington Books, and soon from this blog.

How Hamilton, the current darling of the conservative and capitalist right, a banker, and the father of US capitalism, laid the groundwork for the US banking system and the central bank as the vehicle for periodic banking system bailouts.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Jack Rasmus is the author of the forthcoming book, ‘The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump’, Clarity Press, forthcoming summer 2019, and ‘Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression’, Clarity Press, August 2017. He blogs at jackrasmus.com and hosts the weekly radio show, Alternative Visions, on the Progressive Radio Network. His website is http://kyklosproductions.com and tweets at @drjackrasmus. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Alexander Hamilton and the Origins of the Fed by [Rasmus, Jack]

Alexander Hamilton and the Origins of the Fed

Author: Dr. Jack Rasmus

Publisher: Lexington Books (February 28, 2019)

Publication Date: February 28, 2019

ASIN: B07P2ZZR13

Click here to order.

.

.

.

The original source of this article is Jack Rasmus
Copyright © Dr. Jack RasmusJack Rasmus, 2019

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/alexander-hamilton-origins-fed/5672163

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.