The link between Priti Patel, her running mate Boris Johnson, and the Right-wing Likud party of nuclear Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Netanyahu (currently facing corruption charges) is no secret. However, stranger things have come to pass. In the United States, a 72 year-old misogynist property developer and hotelier with no political experience whatsoever was elected the most powerful man in the world!

That political linkage poses, of course, a serious security problem for the United Kingdom because Britain should under no circumstances be seen to be associated with an extremist government in gross breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that demands the removal of all 650,000 illegal Israeli settlers in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The state of Israel – funded and armed by the Trump administration – is now reportedly also contemplating a forced annexation of the Golan Heights, the West Bank and East Jerusalem – which ethnic cleansing would violate the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and of international law.

Apart from the above serious considerations, Britain now urgently needs a statesman (or woman) to take control at this extraordinary time in our political and economic life, in order to manage the turmoil and uncertainty of Brexit – and that individual must be a competent leader of undoubted integrity whose sole objective is the security of the United Kingdom and the economic and social welfare of all its citizens – and not a lobbyist for a foreign power.

Should there be a General Election in which the Labur Party is asked to form a government, then the leader of the Conservative Party will still be of interest because, as the official opposition, its role should be in challenging the government in power and not in working for the interests of a foreign state.

However, if in the unlikely event that the Conservatives win the next General Election, then they should elect a leader truly representative of the current 67 million strong population of the United Kingdom and who will work exclusive in its interests.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.