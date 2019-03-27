It is an attempt to make the whole world “get used to the fact” that in the new American-centered world order, where the US and their satellites are allowed to violate the basic provisions of the UN Charter and the entire international law brazenly and with impunity.

Today is the tragic date: 20 years ago, on March 24, US-led NATO coalition forces launched a war against Yugoslavia justifying it using a provocation in the Kosovar village of Racak (later investigation proved that the separatist Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) organized the provocation).

We have discussed this international crime for a long time and in great detail in the series of articles published in the newspaper Zavtra (Tomorrow), in the reports of the Soderzhatelnoe Edinstvo (Substantive Unity) discussion club, in the TV program called Sud Vremeni (The Judgment of Time) featuring Sergey Kurginyan, episode 27. Here is just a brief outline of the main objectives of the perpetrators (primarily the US) and the strategic implications of these crimes.

The main objectives of organizing the war against Yugoslavia “for the sake of Kosovo” were:

1. Destabilizing Europe by activating the “Balkan Knot”, which historically has always been a place of explosive conflict. It should be noted that this “Balkan War”, as acknowledged by many Western experts, slowed the EU’s consolidation process for a long time, and in particular, the implementation of plans to create a single European currency as an alternative to the dollar.

2. Forming cesspool of terrorism and international organized crime in Europe (and much more painful than the one created in Bosnia). Islamic terrorist activity in Kosovo with roots in Northern Africa, Chechnya, and Afghanistan has long been investigated, and it is well known, along with the fact that Albanian criminal leaders have seized the leading positions in organized crime all over Europe.

3. A blatant and demonstrative crackdown against Yugoslavia as one Russia’s most enduring allies in the Balkans, its political system and armed forces. Therefore, humiliating Russia and weakening its geopolitical position.

4. An unprecedented flagrant violation of international law in the middle of Europe. Including a military attack on Yugoslavia, a sovereign European country, without a UN Security Council mandate. Including military support for the separatist secession of a vast multi-ethnic territory from Yugoslavia. Also, direct and blatant support of terrorists, drugs and arms dealers such as Hashim Thaci, one of the leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) by well known international law enforcement officials from Interpol. It should be mentioned that US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright warmly hugged him on television.

Everything mentioned above is an attempt to make the whole world “get used to the fact” that in the new American-centered world order, where the US and their satellites are allowed to violate the basic provisions of the UN Charter and the entire international law brazenly and with impunity.

5. Legitimizing the new criminal principle of Euro-Atlantic solidarity by “binding” the European NATO members as accomplices in bloody crimes against international law.

6. Reincarnating and transforming the International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), a judicial body created by the UN Security Council, into a US “puppet” institution demonstrating the ability of the US to falsify charges and decisions by the ICTY with impunity. In particular, the former chairman of the ICTY, Carla Del Ponte released a book after her resignation in which she described in detail a number of anti-Serb falsifications investigated by the Court under US pressure.

7. Preparing and justifying US decisions on the effective revison of the NATO Charter and NATO expansion to the east. Immediately after the war against Yugoslavia ended in 1999, the NATO Council in Washington adopted a new “Strategy of flexible response, taking into account the military-political situation that has developed since the end of the Cold War.”

In this strategy, the zone of “security threats” was extended beyond the scope of Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which implies the “collective self-defense”, meaning that it extends beyond the territories of alliance member-states or even the Euro-Atlantic region. So, NATO declared undefined areas as its “zone of responsibility” for “crises on the periphery” of the Alliance, that is, virtually the whole world. The expansion of NATO to the east and NATO wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria occurred under the banner of this new doctrine.

8. Building a massive US military base known as Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo, which has become not only the most important military infrastructure object for the US presence in Europe, but also the largest hub for drug trafficking from Afghanistan and Africa beyond any jurisdiction.

Further US support for Kosovo once again convincingly shows that the US goal was not at all what was officially proclaimed as ”protection of human rights” and “stabilizing” the region. This includes: the immediate recognition of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence in defiance to international law, tacit assistance to “pushing” the remaining Serbs out of Kosovo,and a lack of any criticism against the creation of Kosovo’s own regular army.

In fact, the US encourages the Albanians to destabilize the political situation in neighboring Macedonia, the expansion of Kosovar in Europe, and the program that prominent Albanian and Kosovar politicians announced of creating the so-called “Great Albania”, which should include the territories of neighboring countries that have many ethnic Albanians .

At the same time, the US and its European allies not only initiated the secession of Yugoslavia’s most important historical ally Montenegro, but also hinder the independent development of Serbia, the last fragment of the former Yugoslavia, in every way possible.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: NATO bombing campaign of Yugoslavia (Sergey Kaysin © Rossa Primavera News Agency)