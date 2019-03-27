By Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky describes the systems that have led to financial inequality, and the current concentration of wealth and power.
Chomsky argues there are 10 principles which lead to the concentration of wealth and power:
Reduce Democracy
Shape Ideology
Redesign the Economy
Shift the Burden
Attack Solidarity
Run the Regulators
Engineer Elections
Keep the Rabble in Line
Manufacture Consent
Marginalize the Population
Posted March 26, 2019
