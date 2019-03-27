1 hour ago March 27, 2019J.C.

gallery Requiem For The American Dream

By Noam Chomsky

Watch 

Noam Chomsky describes the systems that have led to financial inequality, and the current concentration of wealth and power.

Chomsky argues there are 10 principles which lead to the concentration of wealth and power:

Reduce Democracy
Shape Ideology
Redesign the Economy
Shift the Burden
Attack Solidarity
Run the Regulators
Engineer Elections
Keep the Rabble in Line
Manufacture Consent
Marginalize the Population

Posted March 26, 2019

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51339.htm

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.