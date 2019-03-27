By Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky describes the systems that have led to financial inequality, and the current concentration of wealth and power.

Chomsky argues there are 10 principles which lead to the concentration of wealth and power:

Reduce Democracy

Shape Ideology

Redesign the Economy

Shift the Burden

Attack Solidarity

Run the Regulators

Engineer Elections

Keep the Rabble in Line

Manufacture Consent

Marginalize the Population

Posted March 26, 2019

