On Wednesday, Trump demanded around 100 Russian military forces leave the Bolivarian Republic, repeating his warning about “all options…open.”

Moscow is undeterred by his threat, acting in support of Venezuela and President Maduro.

John Bolton repeated Trump’s warning, saying “(a)s (he) made clear today, “Russia needs to get out” of Venezuela.

“The United States will not tolerate hostile foreign military powers (sic) meddling with the Western Hemisphere’s shared goals of democracy, security, and the rule of law (sic)” – notions Republicans and undemocratic Dems abhor, tolerating them nowhere, especially not at home.

Pompeo made similar remarks, falsely accusing Russia and Cuba of “undermining the democratic dreams of the Venezuelan people and their welfare,” blaming them for harm caused by Trump regime war on the country by other means.

The State Department said he told Lavrov that the US won’t “stand idly by as Russia exacerbates tensions in Venezuela (sic),” adding:

“The continued insertion of Russian military personnel to support illegitimate Nicolas Maduro (rule) in Venezuela (sic) risks prolonging the suffering of the Venezuelan people who overwhelmingly support…Guaido (sic).”

Around 100 Russian military forces and equipment arrived in Caracas last Saturday for what a Russian embassy source said was for “exchange consultations,” in accordance with a 2001 bilateral agreement.

In January, both countries held joint military exercises in Venezuela. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers flew to the country, capable of carrying nuclear and conventional weapons.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez said both nations will continue to create a “productive and energetic team of brotherhood and effective cooperation…We are getting prepared to defend Venezuela when it is needed.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the Trump regime, rejecting the notion of Latin America as Washington’s “backyard,” stressing Moscow’s actions fully comply with international law and Venezuela’s Constitution.

Trump regime bombast and threats won’t change Moscow’s legitimate relationship with the Bolivarian Republic, she added.

Sergey Lavrov denounced Trump regime “attempts to organize a coup d’etat in Venezuela,” adding its “threats against the legitimate government are in violation of the UN Charter.”

Trump hardliners are conducting “undisguised (illegal) interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stressed that all nations may collaborate with others, free from foreign interference, adding: Latin America “does not belong to any country and it is not anyone’s backyard.”

Russia’s lower house State Duma’s International Affairs Committee chairman Leonid Slutskyslammed Trump’s unacceptable demand for Russia to leave Venezuela, saying:

His remark was “a wild statement in the spirit of colonial approach. Trump can dictate neither to Venezuela, nor to Russia how to build bilateral relations, where, in which industries and on which territory to cooperate,” adding:

“The United States is again trying to impose its will by using force and by ignoring the law. And I agree with my colleagues: Washington should first show how it is to leave by fulfilling its (hollow) promises in Syria” – along with ending its illegal occupation of other countries, he should have added.

On March 25, US House members passed the so-called Russian-Venezuelan Threat Mitigation Act by voice vote.

It “requires a threat assessment and strategy to counter Russian influence in Venezuela, an assessment of foreign acquisition of CITGO assets in the United States, and for other purposes.”

Russian upper house Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee member Oleg Morozov described the measure as “legal nonsense…call(ing) for preventing absolutely legitimate cooperation between two UN member states…which is illegal by definition,” adding:

The measure likely heading for Senate passage and Trump’s signature, enacting it into law, will have no affect on Russian/Venezuelan relations.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the measure, saying:

“Continuing its aggressive rhetoric towards Venezuela, openly making efforts to organize a coup in that country, the US is simultaneously trying to threaten those who are cooperating with its legitimate authorities,” adding: “The US Congress is considering on a fast-track basis a bill on measures to influence the participants in Russia-Venezuela cooperation, believing that Moscow can be influenced through sanctions, to which Russia has already adjusted itself and has stopped paying attention to.”

A Final Comment

In Wednesday testimony to House Foreign Relations Committee members, pertaining to Trump regime foreign policy strategy and its FY 2020 State Department budget request, Mike Pompeo said the following:

“This budget (aims to) make sure that China and Russia cannot gain a strategic advantage and edge – in an age of renewed great power competition,” adding: “This budget prioritizes countering Russian malign influence (sic) in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia, and further strengthens the Department’s own systems against malign actors (sic).”

The US, NATO, Israel, and their imperial partners comprise unparalleled “malign influence.” Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, and other sovereign independent states are a vital counter force against them.

