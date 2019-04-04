Where does Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo get his inspiration? From Jesus Christ.

Mike’s version of Jesus Christ may not be the same one millions of others know. The Pompeo version of Christ is a psychopath and a full-throated defender of endless war abroad and open-ended surveillance at home.

The Christ followed by Pompeo believes the official enemies of America should be starved to death, go without electricity, have their industries sabotaged by sanctions and mEndless alware, and expect to have their leaders brutally assassinated.

Pompeo is a non-Jewish neocon. His adoration for the apartheid state of Israel is boundless.

Trump’s secretary of state would be more comfortable in the Old Testament where an eye for and eye and a tooth for a tooth is advised in response to transgressions, both real and imagined. It’s difficult to believe Mike follows the Sermon on the Mount. Christ teaches that if slapped on your right cheek, turn the other cheek in response. For Mike, an adversary doesn’t need to slap a cheek before he is killed by a fusillade of cruise missiles and white phosphorus.

Mike doesn’t follow Christ. Jesus said love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you. Christ’s advocation of peace and nonviolence spans four Gospel accounts. Is it possible Mike missed this instruction during Sunday school?

Mike Pompeo is a self-professed Christian of the Zionist strain. The Christian Zionists believe Christ will return and establish the Kingdom of God, and this will only be possible after Israel declares a state on stolen land gained through violence and ethnic cleansing.

Israel’s daily demonstrated racism and violence gets a free pass because the Christian Zionists in America believe any criticism of the Jewish state is criticism of God. Instead of citing Jesus, they turn back to the Old Testament and the blessing of Isaac in Genesis—“Those who curse you will be cursed, and those who bless you will be blessed.”

The Palestinians are cursed for the sin of having lived on the land for centuries. Iran is cursed because it dares defend itself against US-Israeli sabotage, assassination, and terrorism. Lebanon is cursed because it is home to Hezbollah, the Lebanese political party that began as organized resistance to Israeli invasions. Syria is cursed because it defends its national sovereignty and decries the Israeli theft of its Golan Heights.

For Christian Zionists like Mike Pompeo, the New Testament is something that either must be ignored—or selectively read and interpreted—and Christ’s promise of world peace must be shelved until the work of killing Palestinians, Syrians, and Iranians is complete. Mike isn’t a normal Christian, he’s a Judaic-Christian, a Christian neocon.

“Christians are not political Zionists,” writes Tom Usher. “Real Christians can’t stand the political Zionism of Herzl and Jabotinsky and the various terrorists who brought this anti-Jacob state called Israel into being.”

Pompeo is preaching to the choir and rallying the troops to fight the next Israeli war, this time targeting Iran. The US has already assisted in the “Greater Israel” effort to undermine and destroy all those who oppose Jewish racism and nationalism.

Iran is not targeted because it poses a threat to Israel. It is targeted because it dares to speak truth to Israeli crimes and has built defenses against the endless violence of the Zionist state.

Mike Pompeo will work toward this end—the destruction of Iran. He will strive to accomplish the work of destroying Syria. This is the long-standing neocon agenda. Destroy the enemies of Zionism and Jewish supremacy. Ethnically cleanse Gaza and the West Bank—the latter now in motion due to the efforts of the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party, an unabashedly racist offshoot of the Likud Party that will likely be included in next Israeli coalition government.

Yes, as Pompeo declares in his tweet, his “belief in [a distorted and perverse] Jesus makes a real difference,” not for peace, but for endless war stretching from Iran and Syria to Venezuela and beyond.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Another Day in the Empire.

Kurt Nimmo is a frequent contributor to Global Research.