In response to Washington’s decision to put Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on the terrorist list, the Iranian Supreme Security Council declared the US a “terrorist government” while calling the US CENTCOM a terrorist group as well.

Following what it called an “unlawful and unreasonable action” of the US, Tehran officially declared the US “a terrorist government and the US Central Command known as CENTCOM as well as all its affiliates a terrorist group,” a statement of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme National Security Council headed by President Hassan Rouhani said.

The statement blamed CENTCOM for harming Iran's national security as well as ruining the lives of "innocent Iranian and non-Iranian individuals" to promote the US' "aggressive policies" in Western Asia. It also specifically mentioned that the US is "involved" in the killing of people in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition wages a brutal military campaign against the Shia Houthi rebels. Washington has long provided intelligence and logistic support to the Saudis, and also sold them weapons as part of arms deals worth billions of dollars.

The US and its allies “have always been advocates of extremist groups and terrorists in the Western Asian region,” the council said, adding that Washington has to take responsibility for “the dangerous consequences of its adventures.”

Earlier on Monday President Donald Trump announced the US’ decision to designate Iran’s elite military unit, the Revolutionary Guards Corps, as a terrorist group.

The Iranian Security Council condemned the move by calling it "an illegal and dangerous action" that poses a "major threat to the regional and international peace and security as well as grossly violates the rules of international law."