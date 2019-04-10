Do you value the reporting and in-depth analysis provided by Global Research on a daily basis?

Global Research is at a critical crossroads: At present we are not covering our monthly costs. The support of our readers is much appreciated.

Click to donate or click here to become a member of Global Research.

* * *

Battlefield Libya: Fruits of US-NATO Regime Change

By Tony Cartalucci, April 10, 2019

The confusing chaos that has continually engulfed Libya since 2011 should come as no surprise. It is the predictable outcome that follows any US-led political or military intervention. Other examples showcasing US-led regime change “success” include Afghanistan, Iraq, and Ukraine.

The Nation’s Food: Hazardous US Chemical and Biological Products

By Stephen Lendman, April 10, 2019

Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is a former drug industry lobbyist and executive. He was president of Lilly USA LLC, Eli Lilly’s largest affiliate company, earlier serving as Bush/Cheney’s deputy HHS secretary.

Western Spies Among the Jihadis in Idlib: Planning A New Drama? A Chemical Attack?

By Steven Sahiounie, April 10, 2019

Recently, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that European intelligence agents were inside Idlib, and planning a chemical attack, which would be blamed on the Syrian and/or Russian military.

Terrorist Designations: Trump and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, April 10, 2019

The designation by the Trump administration of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organisation was meant to expand options for the US while shutting others out. While Trump attempts to defrost matters with North Korea, Iran has played the convenient bug bear.

The Fall of Baghdad 16 Years Ago

By Eresh Omar Jamal, April 10, 2019

Three weeks into the invasion of Iraq, coalition forces led by the US army entered Baghdad and formally occupied it on April 9, 2003. The city’s infrastructure was seriously damaged.

Elite and Media Support for NATO, Increasing Threat of War with Russia

By Shane Quinn, April 10, 2019

Following extensive skirmishes in summer 2008 along Russia’s southern frontier, on 7 August of that year Moscow-led forces launched an intervention into Georgian territory – a military incursion that experienced Russian expert Richard Sakwa, of the University of Kent, described as “a response to the threat of NATO enlargement” and also “in effect the first of the ‘wars to stop NATO enlargement’”.

The Boston Trial: Another African Convicted in Another Racist, Chauvinist Western Court

By Ann Garrison, April 10, 2019

In other words, yet another racist, chauvinist, Western court convicted yet another African of participating in mass violence that the US and its Western allies engineered in order to expand their imperial influence in East and Central Africa at the expense of France.

Greens Say ‘No to NATO’ While War Parties Give Standing Ovations to NATO

By Kevin Zeese, April 10, 2019

Last week was one of contrast over the issue of war and militarism as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) came to Washington, DC. “No to NATO” protests began on March 30 and continued until the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on April 4.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2019

https://www.globalresearch.ca/increasing-threat-war-russia/5674072