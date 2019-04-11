By ICH and Agencies

April 11, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Soon after Assange’s arrest on Thursday, the Justice Department unsealed court documents of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of videos and documents leaked by US Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning starting in 2010. The indictment alleges that Assange engaged in a conspiracy with Manning to crack a password on a Defense Department computer network for classified documents and communications to download classified records and transmit them to WikiLeaks.



In a statement, the department called the incident “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States.”

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51405.htm