Selected Articles: Assange’s Extradition to the US Is Imminent

Chelsea and Julian Are in Jail. History Trembles.

By Craig Murray, April 12, 2019

Tonight both Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange are in jail, both over offences related to the publication of materials specifying US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, and both charged with nothing else at all.

Video: Assange’s Lawyer Says Wikileaks Founder’s Life in Danger if Extradited to the U.S.

By Defend Democracy Press, April 12, 2019

Assange’s lawyer, Carlos Poveda, told journalists that his client, who has lived in Ecuador’s London embassy for almost seven years, was not given a chance to defend himself before his asylum there was terminated in reprisal for corruption allegations against Ecuador’s president.

British Government Arrests WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange on Behalf of the American Empire

By Dr. Leon Tressell, April 12, 2019

Assange now faces extradition to the U.S. where the Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted Assange today with a federal charge of conspiracy with Chelsea Manning to gain access to classified government records i.e. the Iraq and Afghanistan War logs. The DOJ’s press release states that Assange faces a maximum of 5 years in prison if convicted of, “conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.”

Julian Assange Should be Lauded and Protected, Not Persecuted and Destroyed

By Mark Taliano, April 12, 2019

Julian Assange is a hero. He defied the globalizing apparatus of fascist repression to expose the war criminals in our midst. Now, the same war criminals and their agencies who commit supreme international war crimes as policy have apprehended him.

The Assange Arrest Is a Warning from History

By John Pilger, April 12, 2019

The shocking arrest of Assange carries a warning for all who, as Oscar Wilde wrote, “sew the seeds of discontent [without which] there would be no advance towards civilisation”. The warning is explicit towards journalists.

Julian Assange: The Age of Injustice

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, April 12, 2019

Washington’s man in Quito said he revoked Assange’s political asylum and Ecuadoran citizenship because Assange engaged in free speech.

USA v. Julian Assange: DOJ Indictment on Phony Charge Revealed

By Stephen Lendman, April 12, 2019

Britain complied, unjustly arresting Assange with intent to hand him over to US authorities – to be detained and prosecuted on one fabricated count, calling for imprisonment for up to five years if convicted.

