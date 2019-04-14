In Solidarity with Venezuela: 60 Countries Create Group for the Defense of Peace and the Principles of the UN Charter

This Friday, from the headquarters of the United Nations (UN), a group of 60 member states advocated for the Defense of Peace and the Principles of the UN Charter. The name of the coalition is still in discussion, however, they work together to develop a plan of action in rejection of the aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and any other sovereign people.

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, insisted that the support of these countries towards Venezuela is only in the framework of the defense of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and highlighted the execution of seven concrete actions will be developing over these weeks, in favor of peace and self-determination of peoples.

It should be noted that the UN Charter promotes the taking of effective collective measures to prevent and eliminate threats to peace, as well as the promotion of peaceful means for the settlement of disputes, in accordance with the principles of justice and international law. Likewise, it fosters friendly relations among nations based on respect for equal rights and the free determination of peoples.

“We are working on the name of the group and analyzing the next actions to take collectively, in New York, in Geneva, this is a coalition of countries within the United Nations and we are very happy for the support that Venezuela is receiving (…) remember today is Venezuela, but President Donald Trump already expressed that Cuba and Nicaragua are on his list. We can not allow it to happen in this way”, the FM warned.

The Minister of Foreign Relations took as an example the Syrian Arab Republic,

“yesterday we listened to the Ambassador of Syria narrate the experience that his country has gone through and we also heard other experiences of terrible interventions against the right to peace of the peoples that has occurred through so many years”.

During the meeting the representatives of the 60 States discussed the media propaganda operation that has been built on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and how the United Nations has not been summoned in this process of supposed humanitarian assistance that takes place outside the framework of international law.

They also urged all the members of the Organization and specifically the United States that is a permanent member of the Security Council to respect and comply with the provisions of the UN Charter, affirming that this is not an ideological or political principle, it is to be or not in favor of war.

Featured image is from Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela