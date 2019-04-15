The Fake Charge Against Julian Assange Proves that the US Government Has No Integrity

Let’s be sure that we understand that Assange is not charged with anything related to Russia or Russiagate or even with breaking a law. Assange is charged with being in a conspiracy with Manning “to commit computer intrusion.” The charge is not that Assange succeeded in hacking a government computer and obtaining classified information. It merely says that Assange discussed the possibility with Manning and had an intention to hack a computer. Most likely, even this noncrime is an invention of prosecutors instructed to indict Assange in the absence of any evidence. It is all that they could come up with.

It is impossible to respect the indictment. It is the product of evil, and the evil indictment is a direct assault on the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Those who have brought this false charge have violated their oath to protect the Constitution from enemies abroad and at home. It is the enemies at home that we have to be concerned about as it is these enemies who have power over us.

If the US government had any evidence that Assange actually hacked a government computer, he would be charged with that. But as there is no evidence of an actual crime, the corrupt American prosecutors and a stupid and manipulated grand jury rolled out the conspiracy charge. A conspiracy is when a couple of people planned a bank robbery but didn’t do it. It other words, they thought about it and talked about it. Therefore, a conspiracy existed although nothing really happened. Prosecutors and courts have corrupted the actual law to the point that a person can be arrested for considering a crime. In other words, “thought crimes” already exist. They are called “conspiracies.” Now that they have machines that they claim can read our minds, if you think about murdering someone, you can be arrested for “conspiracy to commit murder.”

Another example is when two or more people talk about getting some narcotics and having a high evening but instead watch a movie and go to bed. They could be charged with “conspiracy to obtain illegal narcotics.” This is the type of charge for which Assange faces extradition to Washington.

Why? The answer is that the criminal, petty, and vindictive U.S. government wants to (1) get revenge on Assange for publishing documents leaked to him, allegedly by Manning—but we don’t have any proof of that either other than a coerced admission from a tortured person—that reveal US war crimes and deception of allies, and (2) to shut down the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution so that the government’s crimes can never again be revealed by journalists. This is Washington’s way of solving the whistleblower problem.

The charge against Assange has nothing to do with the leak of the emails that revealed how Hillary stole the Democratic presidential nomination from Bernie Sanders. Computer experts such as William Binney have proven that the Democratic emails were downloaded on a thumb drive, not hacked over the internet. Most likely the DNC employee who leaked the incriminating emails is the young man who was mysteriously shot down in the street in an unsolved murder that Hillary and the DNC most certainly do not want solved.

The British government, a vassal of Washington, arrested Assange inside the Ecuadoran embassy in London on the pretext that he was wanted for skipping bail.

This arrest is the end result of the British, in compliance with Washington’s orders, seizing Assange in response to a request from a Swedish prosecutor who was put up to renewing the investigation of Assange and requested Assange’s extradition to Sweden for questioning.

According to law, extradition requires a formal charge or indictment against the person whose extradition is requested. It is outside the law to extradite people for questioning. The extradition request was doubly troubling as Assange while in Sweden had already been questioned by prosecutors who found that there was no case against Assange. No charges were ever filed against him, and the investigation was closed.

The presstitute media and crazed feminists have lied through their teeth for years that Assange used his political asylum to escape rape charges. Even non-prestitute media, such as Russian English language media, have repeated this disinformation.

There were never any rape charges against Assange. What happened is this. Two Swedish women took Assange into their beds in their homes and had consensual sex with him. No condom was used. The women or one of them wanted Assange to take a test so she could be reassured that he had no disease that could be sexually transmitted. Assange foolishly refused. The woman went to the police to see if Assange could be coerced to take the test. Out of this came the investigation that was closed without charges. Assange was free to leave Sweden.

He foolishly went to the UK, Washington’s prime puppet state. Once there Washington prevailed on a female Swedish prosecutor to reopen questioning of Assange.

No real reason was ever given for the female Swedish prosecutor to reopen the questioning. One possible reason is Washington’s money. It was clear to Assange’s lawyers that the extradition request was a trick to get him back in Swedish hands so that he could be handed over to Washington. Assange fought the extradition, but a corrupt British court to comply with Washingon ruled that Assange could be extradited for questioning even though there were no changes against him. This ruling shocked everyone who thought British judges had integrity.

Seeing what was coming, Assange sought and was granted political asylum by Ecuador and fled his British house arrest to the Ecuadoran embassy in London.

Eventually the Swedish feminist prosecutor who attempted to reopen the investigation of Assange consented to question him in the embassy with the result that she closed her investigation. This ended all excuses for the UK to hold Assange for Sweden. As there was no charge, Assange was not guilty of violating bail. Without a charge there is no bail. That is the way the law used to be before the corrupted British courts pissed all over the law and dishonored British justice.

The US and UK governments refused to honor Assange’s political asylum, just as the Soviet government refused to honor the political asylum that the United States gave to Hungarian Cardinal Jozsef Mindszenty, who ended up living in the US embassy in Hungary for 15 years. At least the Soviets had more integrity than to arrest the Cardinal inside the US embassy. But the British are devoid of integrity. The only concern of the British government is to obey Washington. They all hope for the sixty million pounds that is Tony Blair’s reward for supporting Washington’s Iraq invasion.

As both the US and UK governments are more corrupt than the Soviet government was and refuse to abide by international law, Assange was their prisoner in the embassy. He was safe there as long as Rafael Correawas president of Ecuador. But when Correa refused popular demand to let the Constitution be changed so that he could serve another term, Washington got its creep installed, Lenin Moreno, who sold Assange to Washington for an IMF loan.

To be sure you understand, as you have been filled with lies about Assange for almost a decade, he raped no one. He was never charged with raping anyone. He has broken no law. He is a journalist who did nothing but what the New York Times did when the paper published the leaked Pentagon Papers and published some of the same leaked documents for which Assange has been arrested for publishing. He is being framed up on a false nonsense charge because the US government in order to protect its own criminality is moving to destroy the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

They will succeed in destroying the First Amendment.

Who is there to stop them?

Not presstitutes. They hate Julian Assange for showing them up and doing the job of a journalist while they lie 24/7 as a propaganda ministry for the ruling establishment. If life were based on breathing integrity from the presstitute media, we would all be already dead.

Not the Republicans or the conservatives. Their patriotism causes them to hate Assange because “he embarrassed the U.S. government.” The Republicans are as mindless and unaware of their participation in the murder of the First Amendment as the presstitutes and Democrats. For example, Republican Senator Richard Burr, sent to the Senate by insouciant North Carolinians, expressed his total brainwashing by alleging, ignorantly, that Assange and WikiLeaks have “effectively acted as an arm of the Russian intelligence services for years.” The brainwashed Republican Senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, called Assange “a wicked tool of Vladimir Putin and the Russian intelligence services” who “deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

This extraordinary level of ignorance and pre-trial accusations by US Senators prejudice Assange’s trial so severly that if America had honest judges the case would be dismissed on the grounds that an unbiased jury cannot be formed.

Not the Democrats. The Hillary clique are having orgasms over the prospect that Assange will end up like Gaddafi. The brainwashed Democratic Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner, showed his total ignorance of what is transpiring in front of his blind eyes when the fool said of Assange:

“what he’s really become is a direct participant in Russian efforts to undermine the West and a dedicated accomplice in efforts to undermine American security.”

Not the liberal/progressive/left. In thrall to Identity Politics, our “conscience class” want Assange flayed alive. He is a white male responsible for slavery, for rape, for discrimination against women, blacks, homosexuals and alternative genders. The liberal/progressive/left’s attitude is: If we can’t get him for these reasons, let them get him for being a Russian spy.

Perhaps the most absurd charge comes from Veterans Today which describes Assange as “king of the Deep State, European Freemasonry and marriage with Zionism” and alleges that Wikileaks was created to launder Mossad disinformation and enjoys the protection of the Rothschild family.

All are too stupid and full of hate to realize that with Julian Assange goes the First Amendment.

One wonders what the idiot Atlanticist Integrationists in Russia are thinking as they advocate sacrificing Russian sovereignty in order to be part of the West. Why do they want to be part of a cruel, inhumane empire that has no concern for truth, justice, and human life? Is it the money that the Atlanticist Integrationists want, invitations to speak at American universities? How can anyone be so stupid as to want to be part of a criminal orgnization?

What the West needs is someone to stamp it out. The West is evil beyond the meaning of the word.

How do those of us who love our country defend it when our government invades on the basis of transparent lies other countries for the sake of profit, when our government commits high treason by attacking the US Constitution, and when our government punishes truth and those who reveal truth?

Think about the rising crimes committed by US governments since the Clinton regime against the U.S. Constitution, international law, and America’s reputation. Clinton violated Washington’s promise to Russia that NATO would not be moved to Russia’s border and committed war crimes by illegally bombing Serbia and murdering 500,000 Iraqi children with sanctions. The NATO vassals participated in the crimes. George W. Bush illegally invaded and bombed countries, repealed habias corpus and asserted the power to detain US citizens indefinitely without trial or conviction. Obama destroyed Libya, tried to destroy Syria, overthrew the democratically elected presidents of Honduras and Ukraine, and murdered US citizens without due process of law. The Trump regime is busy at work murdering the First Amendment and overthrowing the democratically elected president of Venezuela.

It is extraordinary that the world accepts the extraterritoriality of US law. There is no basis for the absurd claim that the US serves as the legislative body for the entire world.

Washington announces that it has selected the president of Venezuela, a Washington puppet who not only was not elected by the Venezuelan people but has never been a candidate in a presidential election, and the announcement that Washington has chosen the president of Venezuela becomes the basis for overthrowing a democratic government. The mythical “Western Democracies” line up behind the lie in order to aid Washington in plundering a country.

This is “Western democracy” as it really is. We should be very ashamed that we, the people, permitted the United States government to degenerate into criminality and barbarity.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Paul Craig Roberts Institute for Political Economy.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts is a frequent contributor to Global Research.