The Florence Declaration: An International Front Calling for NATO-Exit (14 Languages)

The risk of a vast war which, with the use of nuclear weapons, could mean the end of Humanity, is real and growing, even though it is not noticed by the general public, which is maintained in the ignorance of this imminent danger.

使用核武器可能意味着人类的终结的大规模战争的风险是真实的，并且在不断增长，即使公众没有注意到这一风险，但这种风险始终处于对这一迫在眉睫的危险的无知之中。

A strong engagement to find a way out of the war system is of vital importance. This raises the question of the affiliation of Italy and other European countries with NATO.

寻求摆脱战争制度的途径的强烈参与至关重要。这就提出了意大利和其他欧洲国家与北约的联系问题。

NATO is not an Alliance. It is an organisation under the command of the Pentagon, and its objective is the military control of Western and Eastern Europe.

北约不是一个联盟。它是一个由五角大楼指挥的组织，其目标是对西欧和东欧的军事控制。

US bases in the member countries of NATO serve to occupy these countries, by maintaining a permanent military presence which enables Washington to influence and control their policies and prevent genuine democratic choices.

美国在北约成员国的基地通过保持永久的军事存在来占领这些国家，使华盛顿能够影响和控制他们的政策，并阻止真正的民主选择。

NATO is a war machine which operates for the interests of the United States, with the complicity of the major European power groups which made them guilty of crimes against Humanity.

北约是一个为美国利益运作的战争机器，欧洲主要权力集团的同谋使他们犯下了反人类罪。

NATO’s war of aggression in 1999 against Yugoslavia paved the way for the globalization of military interventions, with wars against Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and other countries, in complete violation of the international law.

1999年北约对南斯拉夫的侵略战争为军事干预的全球化铺平了道路，对阿富汗、利比亚、叙利亚和其他国家的战争完全违反了国际法。

These wars are financed by the member countries, whose military budgets are increasing continually to the detriment of social expenditure, in order to support colossal military programmes like that of the US nuclear programme which costs US $ 1.2 trillion.

这些战争是由北约成员国资助的，这些成员国的军事预算不断增加，损害了社会支出，以支持像美国核计划那样的庞大军事计划，耗资1.2万亿美元。

In violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the USA is deploying nuclear weapons in five non-nuclear NATO States, under the false pretext of the ”Russian menace”. By doing so, they are risking the security of Europe.

违反《核不扩散条约》，美国以“俄罗斯威胁”为借口，在五个非核北约国家部署核武器。这样做会危及欧洲的安全。

To exit the war system which is causing more and more damage and exposing us to increasing dangers, we must leave NATO, affirming our rights as sovereign and neutral States.

为了退出造成越来越多破坏的战争体系，使我们面临越来越大的危险，我们必须离开北约，确认我们作为主权和中立国家的权利。

In this way, it becomes possible to contribute to the dismantling of NATO and all other military alliances, to the reconfiguration of the structures of the whole European region, to the formation of a multipolar world where the aspirations of the People for liberty and social justice may be realised.

这样，就有可能有助于拆除北约和所有其他军事联盟，重新配置整个欧洲区域的结构，形成一个多极世界，实现人民对自由和社会正义的愿望。

We propose the creation of a NATO EXIT International Front in all the European member countries of NATO, by building an organisational network at a grassroots level strong enough to support the very difficult struggle we must face in order to attain this objective, which is vital for our future.

我们提议在北约的所有欧洲成员国建立一个北约退出国际阵线，在基本层面建立一个组织网络，以支持我们为实现这一目标必须面对的非常困难的斗争，这对我们的未来至关重要。

