Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received today in Damascus Mr. Alexander Lavrentiev and accompanying delegation which included Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Lavrentiev is an active Russian career diplomat with more focus on Astana talks between the Syrian state and representatives of al-Qaeda, NATO, and regional stooges.

President Assad reminded the visiting delegation of Syria’s priorities: Ridding Syria of terrorism and restoring peace and stability to all the Syrian land.

President Assad pointed the need to address the above issues in order to achieve the Syrian people’s aspiration in restoring their lives. ‘There’s a need to work on overcoming the obstacles impeding the execution of the Idlib military de-escalation zones agreement’, the agreement which the Turkish party has been failing to implement their obligations in it.

‘Terrorist organizations must be eliminated in the Idlib region which is carrying out daily assaults against civilians in Idlib province and the neighboring Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia countrysides.’ the visiting delegation were reminded.

However, the Russian President’s special envoy Mr. Lavrentiev first raised the matter of the ‘constitutional committee,’ the priority of the P3 imperialists — who want to decide on a new constitution for Syria, despite Syria having drafted a new one which passed by public referendum in 2012, and despite the UK not having one of its own. China and Russia, unfortunately, capitulated to the demands of the world leaders in genocide, in the passage of UNSCR 2254 (2015).

Mr. Lavrentiev then added the need to eliminate terror, find out the fate of the missing Syrian citizens, the plight of the internally displaced Syrians and the Syrian refugees abroad, in addition to rebuilding what terror has destroyed.

Some initiatives of exchanging Syrians kidnapped by terrorists with al-Qaeda ‘Moderate Rebels’ were discussed in the meeting which was attended by Chief of the National Security Bureau Major General Ali Mamlouk, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan and Russia’s Ambassador in Damascus.

Syria News comment: Hopefully this time Mr. Lavrentiev would set the priorities right, even Russian top officials have stressed that their patience is growing very thin with delays of implementing Turkey’s part in the Idlib Agreement. The Russian and Iranian guarantors of the Turks have been very generous with Erdogan and his terrorists continuously extending the deadline to fulfill Erdogan’s obligations in the Idlib Agreement since October 15th, last year, on the account of the Syrian people.