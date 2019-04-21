Petition to Canada’s House of Commons: Stop the Implementation of 5G Technology!

Whereas:

We, the undersigned, concerned citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commonsto enact a moratorium, or temporary halt, on implementation of 5G communication technology across Canada until an independent House of Commons-mandated team of qualified researchers has proven that the dangers of 5G technology to human, animal and environmental health are in fact minimal and have no serious consequences.

Link to the petition. It is open for signature until August 16, 2019, at 3:04 p.m. (EDT).

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Richard Bernier is a retired teacher and local lecturer on environmental issues.

Featured image is from End of the American Dream