Whereas:
- Wi-Fi systems and 5G technology have very harmful effects on human, animal and environmental health;
- Wi-Fi systems and 5G technology seem to be especially harmful to newborns, children, people who are ill and seniors;
- 5G technology is similar to, but worse than, the problems that have already been linked to early generations of telephones because it uses pulses of waves;
- On January 1, 2019, 247 scientists in 42 countries recommended a moratorium on the deployment of 5G technology in the telecommunications sector;
- A major study by the National Toxicology Program in the United States showed that rats exposed to waves developed cancers;
- The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) opposes the installation of cellular towers and antennas on their firehalls for health reasons;
- The precautionary principle is not implemented seriously or rigorously; and
- Since 5G technology was deployed in New York City, a number of people and their pets have fallen ill.
We, the undersigned, concerned citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commonsto enact a moratorium, or temporary halt, on implementation of 5G communication technology across Canada until an independent House of Commons-mandated team of qualified researchers has proven that the dangers of 5G technology to human, animal and environmental health are in fact minimal and have no serious consequences.
Link to the petition. It is open for signature until August 16, 2019, at 3:04 p.m. (EDT).
*
Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Richard Bernier is a retired teacher and local lecturer on environmental issues.
Featured image is from End of the American Dream
Petition to Canada’s House of Commons: Stop the Implementation of 5G Technology!