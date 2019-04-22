The Making America Great Again (MAGA) Warmongers. America’s Ongoing Wars in the Middle East

I have yet to see the MAGA cult turn on its hallowed leader, the leader of the “free world” (sic) who recently vetoed and left tire marks on a measure that would have put an end to US involvement in Saudi Arabia’s organized mass murder campaign on the impoverished nation of Yemen.

Trump explained his veto in a letter sent to the Senate.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” the Donald (or one of his handlers) wrote.

Of course, the starving people of Yemen don’t pose a threat to America and wouldn’t threaten “brave service members” had Bush (actually his neocons) not descended on Iraq and Afghanistan like a host of rapacious scabies.

Obama continued the agenda—destroy Arab and Muslim nations for the sake of tiny Israel and neoliberal vandals—with his arming of Syrian “rebels” and the attack that turned one of Africa’s most advanced nations into a failed state (the CIA asset Khalifa Haftar is taking care to crush the warring tribes of Libya and set the stage for a handover of its bounty of oil to transnational corporations).

Back in 2011, I wrote:

As it turns out, Mr. Hifter is a CIA operative, which likely explains his lengthy stay in Virginia. In 1996, the Washington Post reported that a Col. Haftar (a variation on Hifter) had arrived in the United States and he was “reported to be the leader of a contra-style group based in the U.S. called the Libyan National Army,” the Wisdom Fund noted at the time. “This group is supported by the U.S., and has been given training facilities in the U.S. It’s a good presumption that Col. Haftar’s group operates in Libya with the blessings of our government.”

In short, the blessings of the national security state, of which the CIA is a vital component, and its current frontman, President Donald Trump.

Trump praised the al-Qaeda associated Haftar. He talked with the long-time CIA asset by phone and lauded his effort to usher Libya back into the the neoliberal-corporatist fold.

“In their phone call, Trump ‘recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya’s transition to a stable, democratic political system,’” Al Jazeera reports.

Trump is little different than his predecessors, never mind rhetoric from a zombified MAGA cult that he is taking on the “deep state” (Democrats) and “draining the swamp,” although we don’t hear much about that these days. MAGA supporters are obsessed with a porous border and the plan to flood America with third world immigrants, no shortage fleeing the violent result of neoliberal machinations in Latin America and the gross poverty it harnesses as part of the effort to turn the world into a giant corporate plantation.

The editors of Breitbart (essentially established in Israel) took a break from bashing their liberal counterparts to provide an excuse for Trump’s decision to veto the measure and end US participation in the wanton murder of civilians in Yemen.

The excuse for starving babies to death and bombing wedding parties? It’s all part of the US-Israeli effort to control access to oil and confront Iran.

According to Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak:

Yemen sits on the eastern side of the Bab el-Mandeb strait a key shipping lane for traffic through the Suez Canal. The U.S. Navy has a major base across the strait, in Djibouti—as do many other countries, including China. Allowing an Iranian proxy to command the eastern side of the strait, across from a crucial U.S. Navy asset that helps control piracy and terror, and where China is challenging U.S. dominance, would be foolish to the point of lunacy.

The late Zbigniew Brzezinski spelled it out:

To put it in a terminology that hearkens back to the more brutal age of ancient empires, the three grand imperatives of imperial geostrategy are to prevent collusion and maintain security dependence among the vassals, to keep tributaries pliant and protected, and to keep the barbarians from coming together.

Breitbart, Infowars, Drudge, and thousands of Trump partisans on social media—those not banned or suspended—are not concerned about neocons and CFR neoliberals pulling Trump’s strings like Edgar Bergen. Most are focused on the border and the endless running street battles of diversionary politics. They are not outraged by the accessory role the US plays in the Saudi religious war on a Shi’a faction in Yemen. MAGA cultists apparently have no problem with Trump flip-flopping on his promised troop withdrawal or his murder of untold thousands in Syria and Iraq during his phony war on the Islamic State, a Pentagon psyop hatched during the US occupation of Iraq.

It’s safe to say the MAGA crowd is right up there with the neocons. They are enthusiastic about murder, theft, starvation, disease, and the destruction of societies.

Boss Trump promised to “bomb the shit” out of civilians and steal oil from Iraq and Syria to pay for the wars of his predecessors. He acted as salesman of the month for the military-industrial-security complex.

The takeaway from the Trump administration is clear—it hardly matters who is in the White House, the agenda remains the same: forever war, rendition and torture (the awaited fate of Julian Assange), neoliberal debt schemes and strip mining of natural resources, and the ability to convince a dumbed-down and politically illiterate public through interminable propaganda that mass murder and “creative destruction” are in their best interest and represent the hallmark of “democracy.”

