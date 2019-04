“The British public know there is something wrong here when the whistleblower is in jail while the perpetrators are on TV” says former MPGeorge Galloway who talks to In Question’s Manila Chan as many in mainstream media stay mum on press freedom in Julian Assange case.

Watch the interview below.

.https://youtu.be/99W38N0v7SU

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.