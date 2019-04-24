Selected Articles: Essence of Evil: Sex with Children, Big Business in America

Global Research has over 50,000 subscribers to our Newsletter.

John Bolton Rumored Israeli attack on Lebanon. Going After Hezbollah Donors?

By Kurt Nimmo, April 24, 2019

John Bolton sent out the following tweet yesterday ahead of the rumored Israeli attack on Lebanon this summer that will target civilians (according to Israeli Major General Amir Eshel).

Spanish Politics Is US Geopolitics

By Aidan O’Brien, April 24, 2019

On April 28 Spain is holding a general election. It will be the fourth since Spain’s version of US capitalism began to implode at the end of 2008. Finance capital, and that hot sun, had created a property bubble the size of California.

Notre Dame – Glory or Shame?

By Peter Koenig, April 24, 2019

While it is not clear yet, at least not publicly, what caused the blaze, fire safety protection measures were insufficient. First, the burnability of hundreds of years old solid oak was underestimated.

Emperor Akhito’s Abdication: A New Era for Japan’s Military?

By Tom Clifford, April 24, 2019

Japan is a land of contradictions. An emperor in a democracy. An economic powerhouse, once considered, and feared to be, on the verge of global dominance, now suffers from a sense of drift and malaise.

Planning Can Save the Planet: China Chooses Renewable Energy

By Sara Flounders, April 24, 2019

Carbon emissions from the burning of oil, gas and methane are heating the planet, creating a crisis of rising sea levels, droughts, extreme weather, poisoned ground water and polluted air that puts all life at risk.

The Essence of Evil: Sex with Children Has Become Big Business in America

By John W. Whitehead, April 24, 2019

Children, young girls—some as young as 9 years old—are being bought and sold for sex in America. The average age for a young woman being sold for sex is now 13 years old.

Bringing Julian Assange Home

By John Pilger, April 24, 2019

The persecution of Julian Assange must end. Or it will end in tragedy.

The Australian government and prime minister Malcolm Turnbull have an historic opportunity to decide which it will be.

