The Labour leader criticises past comments made by the US president as he joins other politicians boycotting the banquet.

The veteran politician is the latest in a number of MP's to snub the US president, including Commons Speaker John Bercow and Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable.

Mr Corbyn argued the “pomp and ceremony” of an official state visit was not needed and criticised Theresa May, who he said had “again opted to kowtow to this US administration”.

The Labour leader said: “Theresa May should not be rolling out the red carpet for a state visit to honour a president who rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric.



“I would welcome a meeting with President Trump to discuss all matters of interest.”“Maintaining an important relationship with the United States does not require the pomp and ceremony of a state visit. It is disappointing that the prime minister has again opted to kowtow to this US administration.

A spokeswoman for the Speaker’s Office said: “Mr Speaker has been invited to the banquet, but he will not be attending.”

Mr Trump’s visit is due to take place from 3 June to 5 June.

The White House has already confirmed that the president will meet with the Queen and hold talks with Mrs May.

The prime minister and Mr Trump will then attend the D-Day events in Southsea Common, Portsmouth, before going to Normandy for further commemorative events.

Such occasions often include visiting the head of state and addressing both Houses of Parliament, but Mr Bercow said in 2017 that Mr Trump should not be allowed to make a formal address.

Mr Trump held talks with Mrs May when he made a working visit to the UK last year.

Lord Fowler, Mr Bercow’s counterpart in the House of Lords, has said there is a “strong case” for the US president being afforded such an honour.

