A future without independent media leaves us with an upside down reality where according to the corporate media “NATO deserves a Nobel Peace Prize”, and where “nuclear weapons and wars make us safer”

.

.

If, like us, this is a future you wish to avoid, please help sustain Global Research’s activities by making a donation or taking out a membership now!

Click to donate or click here to become a member of Global Research.

* * *

Sri Lanka: US-Saudi Terror Targets China’s Allies

By Tony Cartalucci, April 29, 2019

As predicted, the Sri Lankan Easter Day blasts which killed hundreds and injured hundreds more – have been connected to the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS). At face value – devastating and disruptive terrorist attacks visited upon Sri Lanka – a nation that has recently and decisively pivoted from West to East and is now a major partner of Beijing’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative – is suspiciously coincidental.

NATO Expands Eastward to Russia

By Comitato No Nato, April 29, 2019

In 1990, on the eve of the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, US Secretary of State James Bakerassured USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev that “NATO will not extend by a single inch to the east”. But in twenty years, after having demolished the Yugoslavian Federation, NATO extended from 16 to 30 countries, expanding more and more eastwards to Russia.

Decadent “Western Community of Values”. Human Trafficking and Sex Slavery

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 29, 2019

The average age of those being trafficked is 13. But the average means there are children younger than 13. That means 8-, 9-, 10-year-old. Every year, the girls being bought and sold gets younger and younger. Every two minutes, a child is exploited in the sex industry.

Foreign Intrusion: Easter Sunday attack in Sri Lanka by ISIS and Who Else?

By Shenali D Waduge, April 29, 2019

Whatever foreign involvement it is without a doubt the fault of the Sri Lankan Govt who not only had intel warnings but had appeals and requests for action against Islamic extremists by the Sri Lankan Muslim community itself. All of which had been ignored or not taken seriously.

Where the Silk Roads Meet the Mighty Mekong

By Pepe Escobar, April 29, 2019

The new naga will take the form of Made in China high-speed trains – for passengers of course, but mostly for cargo – crossing the Mekong back and forth and crucially bypassing the Maritime Silk Road along the South China Sea.

The Otto Warmbier Scandal Is All About Challenging Trump’s Credibility

By Andrew Korybko, April 29, 2019

The Washington Post’s surprise revelation that Trump agreed to pay North Korea $2 million in exchange for releasing imprisoned student Otto Warmbier is intended to challenge his credibility by drawing “politically uncomfortable” comparisons between him and his predecessor.

The Malignant Nature of the Mueller Report and 2020 Election

By Massoud Nayeri, April 29, 2019

The publication of the Mueller report more than anything else confirmed that the working people in America are facing deeply divided and antagonistic “leadership” in Washington.

US Navy SEAL Officers Attempted to Cover Up Evidence of War Crimes

By Josh Varlin, April 29, 2019

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, a US Navy SEAL awaiting a court-martial for war crimes charges, was systematically protected by his SEAL superiors for a year, a Navy investigation report covered by the New York Times reveals. Gallagher’s trial begins May 28 for premeditated murder, attempted murder, obstruction of justice and other crimes related to war crimes in Iraq, and there is an ongoing investigation into similar actions in Afghanistan.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.