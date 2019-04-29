The publication of the Mueller report more than anything else confirmed that the working people in America are facing deeply divided and antagonistic “leadership” in Washington. The consequence of the 1% family feud over the Mueller report will be disastrous. The Malignant Nature of the Mueller report has inflamed the enmity among Republican and Democrats to a new level. In this fight if President Trump is impeached or if Democrats are defeated, no matter the outcome, the country as a whole will suffer. No one should expect a period of reconciliation between these two hostile camps. Each side is preparing to “lawfully” purge each other to be the dominant ruling power. The hardworking people in the U.S. have no interest in this fight.

Mr. Mueller was appointed to serve as a Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. But the investigation was based on a false narrative aimed at undermining the “unexpected” result of 2016 Presidential election.

The Democratic Party establishment to this day has been successful in selling this fictitious story that Russia (by meddling in the last election) has already impacted the “democratic” process of election in America! The truth is that the U.S. government has a long history of election meddling in the different sovereign countries.

It is ironic that Russia was one of these countries that U.S. intervened in their domestic political affair in 1990’s. It was the money and expertise of the American advisors that guaranteed the presidency of Boris Yeltsin – who was despised by Russian people and had no chance to win the 1996 presidential election in Russia. President Bill Clinton the grantor of Mr. Yeltsin presidency in Russia, on many occasions with affection praised him as the “father of Russian democracy”!

Now the same people, who were behind the meddling in Russian election, are “shocked” about the foreign power meddling in the U.S. election! They cry that the “Russian operatives” have already “corrupted our election”.

Nobody can describe this fabricated story better than Mrs. Hillary Clinton. Like an old general standing on the hill, Mrs. Clinton in her article in the Washington Post on April 24th proclaimed a winning strategy and drew a road map to defeat Russia and Mr. Trump. She writes, rather than making a “false choice” of “immediate impeachment or nothing”, “there’s a better way … to respond to Russia’s ‘sweeping and systematic’ attack — and how to hold President Trump accountable for obstructing the investigation and possibly breaking the law…”.

Mrs. Clinton assures us as “a young staff attorney on the House Judiciary Committee’s Watergate impeachment inquiry in 1974, as well as first lady” she knows what she is talking about. Mrs. Clinton’s message to the Congress is to “hold substantive hearings that build on the Mueller report and fill in its gaps, not jump straight to an up-or-down vote on impeachment.” She ends her article by “warning” us “about the future”, that “the Russians will interfere again in 2020, and possibly other adversaries, such as China or North Korea, will as well. This is an urgent threat.” Of course according to Mrs. Clinton, this threat is urgent because “He [President Trump] will likely redouble his efforts to advance Putin’s agenda.”

But fascistic minded President Trump is far more dangerous for his hurtful policies against working people and immigrants than unsubstantiated Mrs. Clinton’s claim against him. It is like charging a bank robber not for his crime of stealing money but for smoking cigarette in the “No Smoking Area” of the lobby while robbing the bank! Democrats don’t challenge Mr. Trump on many issues such as the tax cut for the rich and top wealthiest companies, increasing the military budget without any rationale or justification, deregulation and anti-environmental policies or barbaric treatment of asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants.

The Democratic Party, in most cases is a partner in crime. Even when President Trump vetoes the resolution calling to end U.S. support in Yemen war, no one talks about this veto which in fact is a war crime in itself, considering that today Yemen is a country that is facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

History matters; Nixon’s obstruction of justice, abuse of power happened in an era that the anti-war movement was the main headache for the 1%. Today, in the absence of mass anti-war movement, the majority of people don’t see any benefit to getting involved in the 1% infighting.

For the working people, the fundamental lesson of the Mueller report is to find their own independent path to solve the issues of healthcare, education, immigration and job security. The news in America, day in day out revolves around the “pundits” personal interpretation of Mueller report. Basically, the “journalists” pro and anti Trump, resuscitate and recycle their boring narratives about the Mueller report over and over, meanwhile behaving as entertainers wasting time on spreading gossips but never have time to cover the teachers, students and workers demonstrations who are either on strike or on the street demanding for decent living wages and better working conditions.

The politicians and their media want us to believe in their alternative reality. In their fake world everything they say is true and possible. The DNC establishment overnight makes former Vice President Joe Biden the sole hero who can defeat President Trump.

The new star among other 19 nominees suddenly becomes the frontrunner and wins 6.3 million dollars as soon as he steps in the Democratic nomination casino! Naturally the news of Mr. Biden’s entry in the 2020 presidential race made the RNC establishment a little nervous. They immediately issue a statement and dismiss Mr. “sleepy” Biden as a loser and reluctantly had to embrace their unpredictable President even tighter. The 2020 presidential race spins around the Mueller report axis, but what is needed is a comprehensive program to improve people’s living conditions and a peaceful course in foreign affairs.

In the absence of a conscious leadership of working people, the far-right politicians and fascists in the different countries are securing their position in their governments.

In Europe, the British are defining the “boundaries of the law” by arresting over a 1000 peaceful environmental activists while keeping Julian Assange in the infamous GITMO like prison on fabricated charges without any right of visitation. President Macron of France sees the solutions against the protestors in bullets aimed at the eyes of the resilient French “yellow vest” activists.

In the Middle East, Mr. Netanyahu prefers that his brutal soldiers aim at the legs of the Palestinian protesters. In Saudi Arabia, instead of injuring the demonstrators, they behead them. In the U.S. the out of control ICE agents are competing with the out-law militia groups in terrorizing the immigrants in the South.

The “leaders” of the powerful military countries in the West, while facing internal problems do not hesitate to create chaos in other countries for their benefits. These days they are excited in igniting a new bloody civil war in Libya. They are discussing how to suffocate sovereign nations like Iran and Venezuela with imposing more sanctions in order to “change regimes” in these countries. The working people around the world are isolated without any true ally. It is needless to say that Russia and China – like good unprincipled business people (sharks) – are maneuvering through the troubled territories around the world to gain a little more capital.

However, regardless of these depressing facts, the working people around the world are rising up against the inequality and injustice with an extraordinary energy. People of Sudan and Algeria are pioneering the second unofficial “Arab Spring”. The global force of working people is seeking meaningful changes and can no longer tolerate being threatened and marginalized by the right-wing and fascist minorities in the powerful military countries.

These facts indicate that in today’s political environment, there are no “national” crisis that could be resolved by “national” solutions. Working people are facing an International crisis. Their problems from Bangkok to Boston or London to Lahore are intertwined. The capitalist system has already universalized the injury to the environment and people’s lives beyond geographical boundaries. Considering the world economy is showing signs of recession – with the warning of new unforeseen Economic shocks; the 1% incompetency and insecurity is taking all countries to the edge of a nuclear war. Only a universal unity for peace beyond the national borders can save our planet, consequently our families and the future of our children.

Toward a Global Union for Peace!

