April 30, 2019

gallery Clinton Foundation and ISIS were funded from the same source

By John Pilger and Julian Assange

  WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stated that Hillary Clinton’s Clinton Foundation and the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIL/ISIS) are funded from the same sources.

He was speaking about the organisation’s latest release of Clinton emails, during an interview on the John Pilger Special show that is to be exclusively broadcast by RT, courtesy of Dartmouth Films. The interview took place in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange has been residing since August 2012. The footage was released on Thursday.

This article was originally published by InvestmentWatchBlog” –

 

We finally know what Hillary Clinton knew all along – US allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar are funding Isis

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/51522.htm

