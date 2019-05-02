“Regime Change” is an old foreign policy of imperialist powers.

In 1800, the U.S. foreign policy was based on the idea of “Empire of Liberty”. Soon the concept of overthrowing unfriendly governments became the core principle of the U.S. foreign policy.

The successful 1950s CIA plotted coup d’état in Iran, Guatemala and other countries are the “glory” days of the U.S. foreign policy.

However, Mr. Trump with his unique “negotiating skills” simply has exposed the fallacy of U.S. foreign policy for good. Mr. Bolton is the best personification of the delusional foreign policy of the Trump administration today. He is still hopeful for a radical change in Venezuela after facing a demonstrative defeat and flopped coup attempt. Indeed, it is Mr. Bolton who has the “nerves of steel!”

Hands off Venezuela!

Massoud Nayeri is a graphic designer and an independent peace activist based in the United States. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from the author