Section 7 of

The 70 Years of NATO: From War to War,

by the Italian Committee No War No NATO

*

Documentation presented at the International Conference on the 70th Anniversary of NATO, Florence, April 7, 2019

In the course of the next two weeks, Global Research will publish the 16 sections of this important document, which will also be available as an E-book.

*

Contents

1. NATO is born from the Bomb

2. In the post-Cold War, NATO is renewed

3. NATO demolishes the Yugoslav state

4. NATO expands eastward to Russia

5. US and NATO attack Afghanistan and Iraq

6. NATO demolishes the Libyan state

7. The US/NATO war to demolish Syria

8. Israel and the Emirates in NATO

9. The US/NATO orchestration of the coup in Ukraine

10. US/NATO escalation in Europe

11. Italy, the aircraft carrier on the war front

12. US and NATO reject the UN treaty and deploy new nuclear weapons in Europe

13. US and NATO sink the INF Treaty

14. The Western American Empire plays the war card

15. The US/NATO planetary war system

16. Exiting the war system of NATO

1. After demolishing the Libyan state, the US/NATO operation to demolish the Syrian state began in the same year. One reason was the fact that in July 2011 Syria, Iran and Iraq signed an agreement for a gas pipeline that would link the Iranian oilfield of South Pars, the largest in the world, to Syria and then to the Mediterranean. Syria, where another large field was discovered near Homs, could thus become a hub of alternative energy corridors to those controlled by US and European companies that run through Turkey and other routes.

2. The covert war began with a series of terrorist attacks, carried out above all in Damascus and Aleppo. Catastrophic were the images of the buildings devastated with powerful explosives: not the work of simple rebels, but of infiltrated war professionals. Hundreds of British elite SAS and SBS special forces – reported the Daily Star – operate in Syria, along with US and French units.

3. The rebel forces have been made up of an armed gathering of Islamic groups (until recently branded by Washington as terrorists) coming from Afghanistan, Bosnia, Chechnya, Libya and other countries. In the group of Abu Omar al-Chechen – reported the reporter for The Guardian in Aleppo – orders were given in Arabic, but have to be translated into Chechen, Tajik, Turkish, a Saudi dialect, Urdu, French and other languages. Equipped with fake passports (CIA specialties), the fighters flowed into the Turkish provinces of Adana and Hatai, bordering Syria, where the CIA opened military training centers. The weapons have arrived mainly via Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which, like in Libya, also has provided special forces.

4. The command of operations has been on board NATO ships in the port of Alessandretta. A propaganda center was opened in Istanbul where Syrian dissidents, trained and financed by the US State Department, have fabricated the news and videos that are broadcast via satellite networks.

5. From special operational centers, CIA agents provide for the purchase of weapons with large loans granted by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf monarchies. They organize the transport of weapons to Turkey and Jordan through an air bridge that finally make it across the border to groups in Syria who are already trained in special areas set up in Turkish and Jordanian territories.

6. The strategy of Western forces was disclosed in documents released in Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails. In an email of 2012 (declassified as “case number F-2014-20439, Doc No. C05794498”), Clinton wrote that, given the “strategic relationship” of Iran and Syria, “the overthrow of Assad would constitute an immense benefit for Israel, and it would also diminish the understandable Israeli fear of losing their nuclear monopoly”.

7. An official Pentagon document, dated 12 August 2012 (declassified 18 May 2015 on the initiative of Judicial Watch), states that “Western countries, the Gulf States and Turkey support the opposition forces in Syria, which attempt to control the eastern areas adjacent to the western Iraqi provinces, helping them “to create safe havens under international protection”. There is “the possibility of establishing a Salafist principality in eastern Syria, and this is exactly what the powers that support the opposition want to do: isolate the Syrian regime, the strategic rear of the Shia expansion (Iraq and Iran)”.

8. It is in this context that ISIS (or DAESH) was formed in 2013, which calls itself “The State of the Islamic Caliphate”. In May 2013, a month after founding ISIS, Ibrahim al-Badri – the “caliph” known on the battlefield as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi – met US Senator John McCain, leader of the Republican Party who was commissioned by the President Obama (Democrat) to carry out secret operations in Syria on behalf of the government. The meeting was photographically documented.

9. ISIS has received funding, weapons and transit routes from the closest allies of the United States: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey and Jordan, based on a plan certainly coordinated by the CIA. After having conquered a great part of the Syrian territory with its militias, ISIS launched an offensive in Iraq, not surprisingly at a time when the government, headed by the Shiite Nouri al-Maliki, was distancing itself from Washington, getting closer and closer to China and Russia. The offensive, which set Iraq on fire, was fueled by the Sunni-Shiite rivalry. ISIS militias occupied Ramadi, Iraq’s second largest city, and immediately afterwards, Palmyra, in central Syria, killing thousands of civilians and forcing tens of thousands to flee.

10. ISIS actually has played a functional role in the US/NATO strategy of state demolitions. This does not mean that the mass of its militants, coming from different countries, is aware of it. It is very complex: there are Islamic fighters, formed in the drama of war, who are ex-soldiers from Saddam Hussein’s military who fought against invaders, and many others whose stories are always linked to the tragic social situations caused by the first Gulf War and the successive ones over more than twenty years. It also includes foreign fighters from Europe and the United States, behind whose masks there are certainly secret agents specially trained for these operations.

11. Very suspicious is also the unlimited access that ISIS has, in its period of maximum development, to the world media networks that are dominated by US and European corporate giants, through which it spreads its videos of beheadings that create horror and manipulate public opinion in favor of the intervention in Iraq and Syria.

12. The military campaign “Inherent Resolve”, formally directed against ISIS, was launched in Iraq and Syria in August 2014 by the USA and their allies: France, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others. If the United States, France and Great Britain used their fighter-bombers as they had against Libya in 2011, the forces of ISIS, moving in open spaces, would be easy targets. They can instead advance undisturbed with columns of armored cars loaded with men and explosives. If ISIS advances in Syria and Iraq, it is because Washington wants just that. The strategic goal of Washington is the demolition of Syria and the reoccupation of Iraq.

13. The Russian military intervention in Syria in 2015, in support of government forces, reversed the fate of the conflict. Russian fighter-bombers destroyed ISIS strongholds one after the other, paving the way for Damascus forces. The United States, displaced, played the card of the fragmentation of Syria, supporting Kurdish insurgents and others. After trying to demolish the Syrian state for five years, breaking it up with armed terrorist groups infiltrated from outside and causing over 250,000 deaths, when the operation started failing due to Russian military intervention in support of Syrian government forces, the political and media apparatuses of the entire West launched a colossal psyop (psychological operation) to make the government and all those Syrians who resisted aggression appear as aggressors. The spearhead of the psyop was the demonization of President Assad (as they had already done with Milosevic and Gaddafi), presented as a sadistic dictator who enjoyed bombing hospitals and exterminating children with the help of his friend Putin, painted as a neo-tsar of the reborn Russian empire. When the last strongholds of ISIS fell, the same political and media apparatuses spread the fake news that ISIS was defeated by the United States and the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (a militia of Kurds and Arabs armed and supported by the Pentagon).

*

Sections 8-16 of the 70 Years of NATO, From War to War, forthcoming on Global Research

This text was translated from the Italian document which was distributed to participants at the April 7 Conference. It does not include sources and references.

