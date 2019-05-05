10 hours ago May 5, 2019J.C.

gallery ‘Recipe for Disaster’: Trump Guts Offshore Drilling Rules Put in Place after Deepwater Horizon Spill

By Jake Johnson
Global Research, May 05, 2019
Common Dreams 3 May 2019

Just two weeks after the nine-year anniversary of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster—the largest ocean oil spill in U.S. history—the Trump administration on Thursday moved to dismantle offshore drillingregulations aimed at preventing another catastrophic leak.

The White House’s revised Well Control Rule—which could save the fossil fuel industry close to a billion dollars over the next decade—was unveiled by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a former oil lobbyist who advocacy groups have described as a “walking, talking conflict of interest.”

Diane Hoskins, campaign director at Oceana, called the Trump administration’s move “a major step backward in offshore drilling safety.”

“Gutting the few offshore drilling safeguards established in wake of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster is reckless and wrong,” Hoskins said in a statement. “More drilling and less safety is a recipe for disaster. We should be implementing new safety reforms, not rolling back the few safety measures currently in place.”

NRDC 🌎

@NRDC

The Trump administration today weakened crucial offshore drilling safety standards that were put in place after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, which killed 11 people and covered the seas with millions of barrels of oil. https://on.nrdc.org/2DHszgk

63

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Interior Department Guts Critical Offshore Drilling Safety Protections

The safeguards were put in place after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon blowout as a way to prevent another deadly oil disaster.

nrdc.org

112 people are talking about this

Thor Benson

@thor_benson

This administration is constantly trying to literally poison Americans.https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2019/05/02/trump-rolls-back-safety-rules-meant-prevent-another-deepwater-horizon-spill/?utm_term=.f12b63accb4b&tid=sm_fb 

19

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Trump rolls back safety rules meant to prevent another Deepwater Horizon spill

The weakened regulation favors the oil and gas industry, which will save an estimated $980 million over a decade, administration officials say.

washingtonpost.com

See Thor Benson’s other Tweets

The rule will go into effect 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register, which could happen as early as Friday.

According to the New York Times, one of the major components of the Trump administration’s plan “is a significant reduction in the requirement for oil companies to test fail-safe devices called blowout preventers, which are intended to be a last line of defense against disasters like Deepwater Horizon.”

The White House’s revisions also included slight tweaks to the language of existing regulations that environmentalists warned could have massive effects.

As the Washington Post reported:

“Safety-bureau regulators removed a key word from language describing the level of down-hole pressure the agency requires operators to maintain in a given well to avoid an accident. The word it removed is ‘safe.’”

Chris Eaton, oceans attorney with Earthjustice, said his organization “will use every tool we have to prevent these rollbacks.”

“The Trump administration is rolling back mechanisms and technology designed to protect rig workers and prevent another disaster offshore,” Eaton said in a statement. “These rollbacks are a hand out to oil company CEOs at the cost of endangering the lives of their workers and heightening the risk for another environmental catastrophe off America’s coastlines.”

*

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: U.S. Coast Guard crews work to put out a fire during the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The original source of this article is Common Dreams
Copyright © Jake JohnsonCommon Dreams, 2019

‘Recipe for Disaster’: Trump Guts Offshore Drilling Rules Put in Place after Deepwater Horizon Spill

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.