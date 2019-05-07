MEE Editor’s note: This story is being updated and amended as more details about those killed by the air strikes and rocket attacks emerge.

After the worst fighting seen in Gaza since the war in 2014, at least 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and a 14-month-old baby girl, have been killed in the past three days, while four Israelis were killed by rocket fire from Gaza.

The violence started on Friday when the Israeli military and the militant group Islamic Jihad traded fire. Over the next two days, hundreds of rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza with the Israeli military pounding the besieged enclave with air strikes and artillery.

The fierce back and forth threatened to spill over into an all-out, protracted war, but by early Monday, a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Palestinian factions.

Those killed included one of the best English teachers in Gaza, two fathers of four – one an Israeli and the other a Palestinian, a man riding his bike and another at work, and a 12-year-old at home with his parents.

These are their names:

Saba Mahmoud Arar; Khaled Mohammed Abu Qlaiq; Emad Mohammed Nsair; Falasten Saleh Abu Arar

1- Emad Mohammed Nsair, 22, a member of Al-Aqsa Guards organisation was killed during an Israeli air strike on Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza

2- Saba Mahmoud Arar, 14 months, was killed in eastern Gaza

3- Falasten Saleh Abu Arar, 37, a pregnant Palestinian was killed along with her unborn child, named as Abdullah Abu Arar, in eastern Gaza

4- Khaled Mohammed Abu Qlaiq, 25, was killed in northern Gaza

Mohammed Subhi Issa; Abdullah Nufal Abu Al-Ata; Bilal Al-Bana; Fawzi Bawadi

5- Mahmoud Subhi Issa, 26, from Bureij refugee camp and a member of the rocket unit in Al-Quds Brigades, the militant wing of Islamic Jihad, was killed in central Gaza

6- Fawzi Abdulhamid Bawadi, 24, a media student at the University of Palestine and a resident of the Bureij refugee camp, was killed in central Gaza. He was also a member of the Al-Quds Brigades

7- Bilal Mohammed Abd al-Bana, 29, a member of Islamic Jihad from Al-Shujaiyya refugee camp, was killed in eastern Gaza

8- Abdullah Nufal Abu al-Ata, 21, a member of Islamic Jihad from Al-Shujaiyya refugee camp, was killed in eastern Gaza

Hamid Khodari; Fadi Ragheb Badran; Mohammed Abdulnabi Abu Armaneh; Mahmoud Samir Abu Armaneh

9- Hamid al-Khodari, 34, from Gaza City, a senior member of Hamas who ran a money exchange office in Gaza City, was killed in an air strike in the city centre. According to the Israeli military, Khodari was responsible for transferring Iranian money to factions in Gaza and was killed in a targeted strike, the first against a Hamas leader since the 2014 war

10- Mahmoud Samir Abu Armaneh, 27, was killed east of the Bureij refugee camp. He was a member of Islamic Jihad

11- Mohammed Abdelnabi Abu Armaneh, 32, a member of Islamic Jihad, was also was killed east of Bureij refugee camp

12- Fadi Ragheb Badran, 31, was killed northern Gaza

Musa Muamar; Ali Ahmed Ali Abduljawad; Amani Al-Madhoun; Abdullah Abdulrahim Al-Madhoun

13- Abdullah Abdulrahim Al-Madhoun, 22, was killed in northern Gaza

14- Amani Al-Madhoun, 33, was pregnant and killed in northern Gaza. She was a trainer and teacher at Al-Aqsa Society College and the Women for Palestine Institution. Her unborn child was named as Ayman Al-Madhoun

15- Musa Hussein Muamar, 24, was from Rafah, in southeast Gaza

16- Ali Ahmed Ali Abduljawad, 52, was an English teacher with 30 years experience, who was well-known in Gaza as one of the best English teachers. Abduljawad ran an education centre in Rafah where he was from and had just finished a lesson when Israeli jets targeted the Zurob building where the centre was based

Maria Ahmed Ramadan Al-Ghazali; Ahmed Ramadan Rajab Al-Ghazali; Iman Abdullah Musa Al-Ghazali; Abdulrahman Mustafa Taha Al-Madhoun

17- Maria Ahmed Ramadan Al-Ghazali, a four-month-old baby, was killed in northern Gaza

18- Ahmed Ramadan Rajab Al-Ghazali, 31, was killed in northern Gaza

19- Iman Abdullah Musa Al-Ghazali, 30, was killed in northern Gaza

20- Abdulrahim Mustafa Taha Al-Madhoun, 61, was killed in northern Gaza

Hani Hamdan Abu Shaar; Iyad Abdullah Al-Shreihy; Abdulrahman Talal Abu El-Gidian; Talal Abu El-Gidian

21- Abdulrahman Talal Attieh Abu El-Gidian, 12, was killed by an Israeli air strike on his home in the Sheikh Zayed Towers in northern Gaza

22- His father, Talal Abu El-Gidian, 46, was killed by the same air strike

23- Raghda Abu El-Gidian, 40, wife of Talal and mother of Abdulrahman, was also killed in the same air strike

24- Iyad Abdullah al-Shreihy, 34, from Al-Maghazi refugee camp was killed

25- Hani Hamdan Abu Shaar, 37, a father of four from Rafah, was killed while riding his bicycle near Zurob building which was targeted by Israeli jets

26- Moshe Agadi, 58, father of four and a greengrocer, was killed after a rocket hit his mother-in-law’s house in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon

27- Ziad Alhamada, 49, was killed after a rocket hit the factory where he worked in Ashkelon

28- Moshe Feder, 67, from the Israeli city of Kfar Saba, was killed after an anti-tank missile hit his car as he drove near the Gaza border

29- Pinchas Menachem Pshuzman, 21, was wounded by shrapnel after a rocket landed in the backyard of a building in the southern city of Ashdod

All images in this article are from MEE except for the featured image which is from The Bullet