Government Now Implicitly Accepts Liability for 72 Deaths in Grenfell Tower, West London

After two years of denial, evasion and procrastination, this government has finally accepted ultimate responsibility for the atrocity of multiple deaths in Grenfell Tower, North Kensington, West London on 14th June 2017.

The government-controlled fire-regulations to which all buildings in UK have to conform, were such that they allowed the application of fire-accelerant materials to be used on the exterior cladding of residential and other buildings with the result that over 160 high rise tower blocks housing thousands of people still today remain a public safety risk as a result of grossly deficient fire regulations affecting public safety.

The materials used incorporated polymer foams that have been known for decades to be highly dangerous in case of fire in that not only are they fire- accelerants but that they also emit deadly hydrogen-cyanide gas (HCN) which can kill in seconds. All this has been documented for many years worldwide yet the government chose not to prohibit its use. That would appear to be a prima facie case of criminal negligence.

That the same government has today said it will, under public pressure, now fund the remedial work to those 160 buildings still affected, is a belated, overdue admission of negligence. However no one has been prosecuted to date.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.