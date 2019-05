By Ron Paul and Daniel McAdams

May 11, 2019 “Information Clearing House” – Trillions of dollars in Pentagon spending have just disappeared into thin air. The Pentagon failed its first ever audit last year. There is so much off-the-books spending that no one has a clue where it’s going.

US troops show up in Niger and Congress has no idea how they got there. Is the Pentagon and the military-industrial complex a government unto itself?

