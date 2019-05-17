United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 was adopted on 23.12.2016. The resolution passed in a 14–0 vote by members of the U.N.S.C. including four parties having power of veto: China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

It reaffirmed that Israel’s establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders.

The Council reiterated its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. It underlined that it would not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the two sides through negotiations.

It further called for immediate steps to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation and destruction.

The resolution states that all measures aimed at changing the demographic composition and status of Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, including construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians are in violation of international humanitarian law, Israel’s obligation as the occupying Power according to the Fourth Geneva Convention, and previous resolutions.

This is also the (nuclear-armed) government that is currently inciting the Trump administration of the United States to attack the (non-nuclear) sovereign nation of Iran in a bid to impose Israeli regional dominance. It must not succeed because that would almost certainly escalate into a global, nuclear conflict that could end in worldwide devastation.

*

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

