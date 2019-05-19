John Bolton wants war on all nations the US doesn’t control. His longstanding hostility toward Iran is well known.

Reportedly he’s been pushing Trump for war on Iran since becoming national security advisor. His notorious 2015 NYT op-ed headlined “To stop Iran’s bomb, bomb Iran.”

Iran has no “bomb,” doesn’t want one, and called or a nuclear-free Middle East numerous times — Israel the only nuclear armed and dangerous nation in the region, its nuke development aided and supported by the US.

Pompeo reportedly favors war on Iran by other means, wanting its economy crushed, falsely believing its authorities will cave to US demands.

Trump reportedly told Joint Chiefs chairman General Joseph Dunford he’s against attacking the country militarily.

I believe part of what’s behind his two summits with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, along with saying Kim “wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters…and then we fell in love” is his craving for a Nobel Peace Prize — either by cutting a deal with the DPRK or pulling off his no-peace/peace plan “deal of the century” with the Palestinians.

Although the likelihood of achieving either objective is virtually nil, if he attacks Iran or Venezuela militarily, assuring bloody protracted wars perhaps to last years without resolution, there goes his coveted peace prize, even though warriors win them time and again.

Nobel dreams are reason enough for him not to go this far, besides the madness of war on nations able to hit back hard — in Iran’s case, against US regional facilities, forces and Israel.

Days earlier, Ayatollah Khamenei said

“(t)he Iranian nation’s definite option will be resistance in the face of the US, and in this confrontation, the US would be forced into a retreat. Neither we nor they (want) war.”

He called confrontation with the US “a clash of wills.” On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said

“(t)here will be no war because neither we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion that it can confront Iran in the region.”

At the same time, Bolton and other Trump regime hardliners Zarif called its “B Team” seek “pretexts” for war on Iran. The danger they pose can’t be dismissed.

Senior Iranian military official Rasoul Sanai-Rad said

“(t)he actions of American leaders…speaking of talks is like holding a gun at someone and asking for friendship and negotiations.”

US policy toward Iran has been all about war by other means, hostile rhetoric, and saber-rattling, short of military intervention, the Trump regime following the same script.

War plans were drawn to attack Iran long ago but never implemented. The threat remains, especially with the most extremist ever US regime in power.

It’s waging inherited wars in multiple theaters, showing no signs of ending down, along with war on Iran and Venezuela by other means, short of naked aggression — so far.

It’s possible ahead but unlikely in my judgment because both countries can hit back hard, a reality cool heads in Washington understand, including by Pentagon joint chiefs.

A Nobel prize Trump likely craves aside, he’s mostly concerned about getting reelected in 2020.

Waging new wars on top of existing ones could weaken his prospect if Dems and establishment media use the issue against him.

Senators Markey, Merkley, Sanders, and Van Hollen wrote Trump, saying: “We are Deeply Concerned by Your Administration’s Growing Confrontation with Iran,” expressing opposition to war on the country.

At the same time, they falsely claimed Iran poses a “nuclear threat.” In its annual assessments of global threats, the US intelligence community states otherwise, saying no evidence suggests the Islamic Republic seeks nuclear weapons.

Since implementation of the JCPOA nuclear deal in January 2016, the nuclear watchdog IAEA repeatedly said Iran is in full compliance with its provisions.

Senators Tom Udall, Richard Durbin, and Rand Paul introduced the Prevention of Unconstitutional War With Iran Act of 2019 — saying war on the country without congressional approval is illegal under the Constitution and War Powers Act.

Other congressional members, including Speaker Pelosi, also oppose war on Iran without congressional approval. On Thursday, she said “I like what I hear from the president — that he has no appetite on this,” adding:

“(T)he responsibility in the Constitution is for the Congress to declare war, so I hope the president’s advisers recognize that they have no authorization to go forward in any way.”

She ignored how all US post-WW II wars began preemptively. The last time Congress declared war was on December 8, 1941 in response to imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor — never again so far.

All US wars since then violated international, constitutional, and US statute laws pertaining to war.

Iran and Venezuela threaten no other countries. The world community opposes war on these nations.

Attacking them would greatly destabilize both regions if the Trump regime goes this far — perhaps alone with no coalition partners.

Attacking either or both countries would be madness, assuring two more wars the US can’t win.

For sure, Pentagon forces can cause mass casualties and vast destruction — short of conquering either country and declaring victory.

Attacking the Islamic Republic especially would be harebrained. If terror-bombed by Pentagon warplanes and ships, jeopardizing its survival, it’ll hit back hard with all its might against US and Israeli targets, making both countries pay dearly for their actions, the Saudis along with them most likely, including their oil fields.

According to Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, if the Trump regime attacks Iran, the country “will not be alone in the confrontation, because the fate of our region is tied to the Islamic Republic.”

Hezbollah is part of the region’s anti-imperial “axis of resistance.” It has tens of thousands of fighters and missiles able to rein hellfire on US and Israeli strategic targets if Iran and/or its forces are attacked militarily.

In 2006, its fighters defeated IDF ground forces, giving them a bloody nose, their most embarrassing ever defeat.

Hezbollah is much stronger militarily now than then. The same goes for Iran, why Pentagon commanders want war avoided.

It’s why Israel won’t go it alone against the Islamic Republic, perhaps not even against Hezbollah without US help.

Despite all of the above, will the Trump regime attack Iran and/or Venezuela militarily? While I believe not, it’s foolhardy to believe there’s no chance for US war on these countries.

Hardliners in Washington aren’t known for restraint. The US permanent war agenda makes anything possible, including unthinkable war on Russia or China, a doomsday scenario if things go this far.

