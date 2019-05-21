Nellis Air Force Base’s Facebook page published a video of a General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon Friday belonging to the 64th Aggressor Squadron in a new paint scheme that resembles Russia’s fifth-generation stealth fighter, reported The War Zone.

“A new adversary has arrived. The GHOST is here! Be afraid!,” Nellis Air Force Base Facebook said.

The new color scheme was chosen through a crowdsourced competition on the 57th Wing Commander Brigadier General Robert Novotny‘s Facebook page, with followers submitting many sophisticated designs and voting on each one, ending with the winning design: a Russian stealth jet color scheme.

The Aggressors Squadrons F-16 copied paint schemes, markings, and insignias of the Sukhoi Su-57, a single-seat, twin-engine multirole fifth-generation stealth jet, flown by the Russian Air Force.

Here is the video of the F-16 being painted from beginning to end:

The purpose of the redesigned color scheme for the F-16 is to start training American fighter pilots against Russian fifth-generation combat aircraft, and or even, China’s Chengdu J-20 or Shenyang FC-31. If the scheme works out, there could be more jets from the 64th Aggressor Squadron painted with Russian colors.

Photos emerged on a Turkish website Saturday of a McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet belonging to Fighter Squadron Composite Twelve (VFC-12), a US Navy Reserve fighter squadron based in Virginia Beach, sporting the same Russian Su-57 color scheme.

The new Russian paint designs on American fighter jets shows just how serious military commanders are about training pilots to identify and engage fifth-generation fighter from Russia and or China.

