There are few things in this world as divisive as Brexit, and few that are as uncertain as it too. Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa Maymade a major mess of what voters originally assumed would be a clear-cut process but which was later unnecessarily complicated by her in what some suspect was a deliberate ploy to sabotage it at the behest of her Brussels backers. Whether through sheer incompetence or possible subterfuge, May’s term in office is ending on a worrying note for Brexit, which might not even happen unless the country finally gets a leader bold enough to simply do what needs to be done and leave the EU without any deal at all.

In fact, the very idea of a deal being needed in the first place (the so-called “soft Brexit”) was never anything more than a ploy to keep the UK in the EU by excessively fearmongering about its alternative (the so-called “hard Brexit”) to the point that people finally decide to just give up on the Brexit dream and remain in the bloc. This outcome could be “legitimized” by holding a referendum on any prospective EU deal or even organizing another vote on Brexit itself after the public has been socially engineered for nearly the past three years to oppose what they originally wanted back in 2016.

That’s why it’s do or die for Brexit, with the UK’s next Prime Minister being the one who will either save it or kill it, and the current favorite to win the Conservatives’ upcoming leadership contest and assume that responsibility is none other than Boris Johnson. The outspoken politician is just as polarizing as Brexit itself, so there’s a sense that the stars are aligning in determining Brexit’s ultimate fate.

Boris said that he’ll ensure that Brexit succeeds with or without a deal, but the referendum’s mastermind Nigel Farage doubts that he’ll keep his word and wrote that he shouldn’t be trusted with overseeing such an important process. Still, it’s difficult at this point to imagine any other person replacing May at this point, so it’s all but certain that he’ll be the one to do so.

This raises the question of whether or not Farage is right since Boris might very well sell out to Brussels just like May did, though it’s interesting to note that the next possible Prime Minister has pro-Brexit Trump’s support and might therefore decide not to in the interests of strengthening ties with the US instead. In fact, if Boris reaches a trade deal with the US before the next Brexit deadline, he might be able to pass that off to the public as a suitable replacement for clinching one with the EU.

Analyzing this scenario even further, it must be said that it’s dependent on a specific sequence of events: Boris becoming the next Prime Minister, keeping his word about the UK leaving the EU by the next Brexit deadline, reaching trade and other deals with the US while failing to do so with the EU, and then executing his plan. There’s a lot that can happen in between each of these steps to prevent this outcome from materializing, but it nevertheless seems to be the “best-case” scenario that Brexit’s supporters can hope for.

Still, if Boris saves Brexit, then it might ultimately kill his political career if enough people have been socially engineered into opposing it by this point and decide to punish him by electing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the next national elections.

Once Brexit is a done deal, however, there isn’t going any going back, unless of course Boris agrees to a “soft Brexit” that doesn’t discount this possibility if Corbyn replaces him. It’s therefore of the utmost importance that Boris doesn’t sell out to Brussels otherwise Brexit might never happen at all and could even be reversed. In this historic moment of uncertainty, it’ll take real leadership to steer the country out of the abyss, and Boris wants the rest of the world to think that he’s the right person to tackle this herculean task.

