Sabotage to Ten Cargo Ships Preventing Them from Arriving in Venezuela

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on Monday announced that ten boats with gasoline heading to the South American country were the object of sabotage, as part of the “persecution” resulting from the sanctions imposed by the US, against the Caribbean nation.

“The boat that brought gasoline last week, ten ships sabotaged us so that it did not reach the Venezuelan coasts,” Maduro said at a meeting with the political leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in Caracas .

Despite the incident, the South American president said that the problem with the ships “is in the process of being resolved”.

Boats with CLAP

The head of state also revealed the sabotage to the boats that brought food for the program of products with subsidized prices, known as CLAP (acronym of Local Committees for Supply and Production).

“The boats brought by the CLAP were sabotaged and did not leave the ports where they were going to leave,” he said.

Last Thursday, the Bolivarian leader guaranteed to the population of the South American country the continuity of CLAP, despite US threats to sanction the officials involved in the plan.

“Do whatever you want to do, Venezuela will continue with the CLAP, which stings and extends from the hand of the people, from the national production,” he said.

The president’s announcement came after the US envoy for Venezuela, Elliot Abrams, indicated that the US prepares new sanctions against Venezuelan officials who allegedly profited from CLAP.

Meeting this Monday with the PSUV political high command, Maduro said that these actions against Venezuela are part of the financial blockade promoted by Washington, which includes the withholding of resources in international banks to make it impossible to purchase medicines, supplies and food for the population.

“It is a torture to the economic body of the country,” he added.

