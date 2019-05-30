Our objective at Global Research is to recruit one thousand committed “volunteers” among our more than 50,000 Newsletter subscribers to support the distribution of Global Research articles (email lists, social media, crossposts).

How Yesterday Resembles Today: Iran Confronted the US in the Straits of Hormuz in the 1980s

By Elijah J. Magnier, May 30, 2019

Today, in 2019, the experienced and veteran leader of the revolution, Sayyed Khamenei – who played a role in the very similar critical situation in the 80s – is facing President Donald Trump and an administration who seem not to have learned much from history and the previous US-Iran confrontation.

Video: Kosovo Police Raids in Serb-majority Areas Spark New Round of Tensions in the Balkans

By South Front, May 30, 2019

On May 28, Kosovo Police’s Regional Operational Support Unit (ROSU) carried out mass raids in areas of compact settlement of ethnic Serbs in the northwestern part of the breakaway region.

“Technotyranny”: The Iron-Fisted Authoritarianism of the Surveillance State

By John W. Whitehead, May 30, 2019

We are living the prequel to The Matrix with each passing day, falling further under the spell of technologically-driven virtual communities, virtual realities and virtual conveniences managed by artificially intelligent machines that are on a fast track to replacing us and eventually dominating every aspect of our lives.

The Bilderbergers in Switzerland

By Peter Koenig, May 30, 2019

The Bilderberg meetings started at the onset of the Cold War, as a discussion club of American and European leaders, a fortification against communism, in clear text, against the Soviet Union. The first event took place in 1954 at the Bilderberg hotel in the Dutch town of Oosterbeek.

Latest Attempt to Prosecute President Assad at ICC. Criminalisation of “International Justice”

By Vanessa Beeley, May 30, 2019

In March 2019 two law firms filed cases at the ICC against Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad and unnamed members of the Syrian government. Toby Cadman of Guernica Chambers and Rodney Dixon of Temple Garden Chambers were the protagonists in this latest attempt to criminalise the Syrian President and government.

Detroit’s Water Austerity: Lack of Household Water, Contamination, Potential Public Health Crisis

By Julia Kassem, May 29, 2019

A report based on morbidity data from Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Health Department from 2012 to 2017 tracked the trends between waterborne illnesses and year. The drastic increase in levels of waterborne diseases showed links between the lack of household water and access to sanitation caused by repeated water service interruptions and the risk of waterborne illness.

Endless Procedural Abuses Show Julian Assange Case Was Never About Law

By Jonathan Cook, May 29, 2019

The fact that the Guardian, supposedly the British media’s chief defender of liberal values, can make this error-strewn statement after nearly a decade of Assange-related coverage is simply astounding.

