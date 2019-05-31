Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, which controls most of Idleb province, continues its attacks on neighboring areas and on the Syrian army positions, Syria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari has stressed, reiterating that it is the Syrian state’s right and duty to protect its citizens from terrorism and that Syria will liberate all its territories from terrorism and from any illegal presence of foreign troops.

During a Security Council session on Tuesday dealing with the situation in Syria, al-Jaafari said that all have realized that the Syrians’ suffering has been the result of the crimes perpetrated by the terrorist organizations as well as the acts of aggression and war crimes by the US-led coalition and its affiliated militias. The Syrians’ suffering has been caused also by the barbaric economic terrorist war imposed on them and that worsened their lives, he added.

He pointed out that some countries including Security Council member states, since the beginning of the crisis, have exploited the humanitarian situation in Syria to distort the image of the Syrian state and mobilize the public opinion against it. He urged the Security Council to force these countries to stop their aggressive practices against Syria and contribute to putting an end to the suffering of tens of thousands of Syrian civilians in the areas under the control of illegal foreign troops and militants.

The senior Syrian diplomat also said that Jabhat al-Nusra and its affiliated groups are controlling wide areas in Idleb and they continue to launch attacks against neighboring areas and army positions, stressing that by retaliating against these terrorist attacks, the Syrian state is practicing the same right practiced by a number of countries which have faced terrorist attacks including in Paris, London, Boston and Brussels. The difference, he clarified, is that the terrorists these western countries faced were not supplied with rocket launchers, Turkish tanks, US arms, US advanced communication technology or mercenary reporters.

Al-Jaafari affirmed that the meeting, organized two days ago by the Turkish regime intelligence and that brought together representatives from Jabhat al-Nusra as well as the terror groups of “Jaish al-Izzeh”, Ahrar al-Sham, Soqoor al-Sham and Jaish al-Ahrar, refutes all claims promoted over the past years concerning the so-called “Syrian moderate opposition” and clearly confirm the support provided by the governments of the countries that sponsor and support terrorism to the terrorists groups.

He stressed that Syria will spare no effort to rid citizens in Idleb from the terrorist groups, which have been taking civilians as human shields, and to put an end to the terrorists’ repeated attacks on civilians in neighboring towns and villages, urging concerned countries to immediately withdraw their terrorist nationals from Syria.

In addition, al-Jaafari said, the US occupation forces and their affiliated terrorists are still seizing thousands of civilians at al-Rukban camp in al-Tanf. They prevent the displaced from returning to their areas and reject removing the camp, he pointed out, calling on the Security Council to force the US to stop hindering the Russian-Syrian efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians in the camp.

Al-Jaafari renewed his call on the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to stop inserting allegations in its reports about Syria, noting that these allegations serve the agenda of the US and its allies. He also called on OCHA to assume its responsibilities and brief the United Nations on the humanitarian suffering of the Syrians caused by the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the United States, the European Union and other countries on Syria.

Al-Jaafari also reiterated that the presence of any foreign troops in the Syrian territories without the permission of the Syrian government is considered as an occupation and an aggression. He called on the Security Council to decisively and immediately act to stop the Turkish regime’s practices which aim at changing the identity and demographic characteristics of the areas it occupies and to prevent Erdogan from harming Syria’s territorial integrity.

He pointed out that the United States, Britain and France adopt cheating policies to implement their schemes to dominate the world and return to the era of colonialism and mandate. He said that these countries keep exploiting the Security Council platform to protect terrorists and hinder the progress of the Syrian Arab army in its battle against the terrorist organizations, including through giving orders to the terrorists of the so-called “White Helmets” to fabricate the use of chemical weapons in order to accuse the Syrian government and justify aggression against the country.

Featured image is from The Syria Times