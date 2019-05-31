On 15 May 2019, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizationswas held in Beijing, China. A total of 1352 representatives from all 47 countries in Asia, countries in other parts of the world and international organizations attended the conference under the theme “exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations and a community with a shared future for Asia.” The participants discussed the development of Asian civilizations, exchanged views on mutually beneficial cooperation among Asian countries, and reached extensive consensus. “The 2019 Beijing Consensus of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations” is hereby released:

We believe that the ancestors of Asian nations have created splendid civilizations, promoted cultural progress, raised living standards and developed diverse social systems. Today, Asian civilizations are conducting exchanges with openness and thriving as a result of mutual learning. The flowers of Asian civilizations are in full bloom in the garden of world civilizations. The peoples of Asian countries should build strong confidence in their own civilizations and endeavor to achieve greater splendor in the future.

The world is undergoing major development, transformation and adjustment, but peace and development remain the call of our times. Meanwhile, we are facing a number of severe global challenges. An effective response to these challenges requires not only economic, scientific and technological strength, but also the power of culture and civilization. The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations provides a broad platform for promoting dialogue, exchanges and mutual learning on an equal footing, and for the development of civilizations in Asia and the world at large.

We believe that the diversity of civilizations is an essential feature of our world. Every civilization, with its unique appeal and roots, is a treasure of humanity. Diverse civilizations should respect each other in a spirit of inclusiveness and mutual learning. In light of history and reality, we should ensure that respect for diversity will replace a sense of superiority, harmonious coexistence will replace clashes, exchanges and sharing will replace estrangement, and joint progress will replace isolation. In this way, all civilizations can appreciate each other’s beauty while valuing that of their own, and achieve common development.

We believe that all peoples aspire for peace and tranquility, common prosperity, openness and interconnectivity in Asia and the world at large. Exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations act as a major driver for world progress, peace and development, and hold the key to building a community with a shared future for mankind. We need to strengthen dialogue and promote mutual understanding and trust, as well as people-to-people exchanges between countries, ethnicities and cultures. In doing so, we will lay solid cultural and social foundations and cement public understanding for building a community with a shared future for Asia and all mankind.

We hope that the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations will provide Asia and the international community with a new starting point for conducting more extensive and in-depth intercivilizational dialogue, and building a diversified communication mechanism and a multi-level dialogue platform. We should pursue development through innovation and keep pace with the times while maintaining our cultural traditions, so as to maximize the driving forces for cultural progress. We should promote cooperation among different countries in the fields of culture, tourism, education, media, think tanks, health and nongovernmental exchanges. We should look out for each other and work in solidarity. We should join hands to provide Asia and the world with wisdom and the impetus for peaceful development, and build a better future for Asian and world civilizations.

We highly appreciate China’s contribution to promoting dialogue among Asian civilizations and its excellent organization of this conference. We will join China in pushing forward exchanges and mutual learning among all civilizations.