A vote for Boris Johnson as Britain’s Prime Minister would effectively be a vote for US President Donald Trump and his sidekick, Binyamin Netanyahu of Israel. They have ‘form’ in working closely together to violate UN Security Council Resolutions.

To date, against the specific will of the international community of over 190 nation states worldwide they have ignored UNSCR 2334; have moved the US embassy to Jerusalem against world protest and have unilaterally approved the illegal annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel. All these actions are a violation of international law and a complete contempt for the authority of the UN.

If Johnson joins Trump and Netanyahu it would bring the UK into a war in the Middle East against Iran that would almost certainly use nuclear weapons and be the cause of tens of thousands of deaths. Is this what we want for Britain?

Is this what we fought for in two world wars? To be associated with warmongers who are intent only on self-image and family assets?

Virtually any candidate other than Boris Johnson would be in Britain’s best interests. We do not want British troops fighting a war for Trump and Netanyahu in the Middle East. There are currently already a number of ministers and ex ministers who have been recruited as lobbyists for foreign interests, including a former Defence Minister and a former International Development Secretary, both of whom were eventually obliged to resign. Britain needs no more.

Jeremy Hunt, Dominic Raab or Angela Leadsom etc., are all experienced politicians any one of whom would be a leader of integrity in keeping Britain safe militarily, secure politically and economically whilst commanding respect throughout the world. On the other hand, any associate of Trump and Netanyahu would cause irreparable damage to Britain’s global standing and to world peace. The choice is plain.

We are a proud nation that has been an exemplar of democracy and human rights for over 100 years. Let us not now be associated with power-hungry, warring politicians, international corruption, trade wars and global instability.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.