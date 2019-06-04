Nearly 400 hospitals and medical facilities in Yemen were destroyed during the four-year war period as a result of the Saudi-led coalition air strikes, Health Ministry spokesman Youssef Hadiri said in an interview with Sputnik News, on Thursday.

“More than 375 hospitals and medical facilities were destroyed because they were hit directly or indirectly by bombs and missiles launched by the coalition,” Hadiri said.

The spokesman added that the Yemeni medical sector is in critical condition due to the war that is exacerbated by Saudi-led aggression.

Hadiri also said that more than 5,000 people in Yemen need to undergo dialysis or kidney transplants and that in the war period at least 1,200 people died from not receiving the treatment or medication needed for kidney disease. In addition, the spokesman said that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has led to the death of more than 700,000 people.

“Diseases and epidemics such as cholera, diphtheria, various flu viruses and hunger, caused by the blockade to Yemen, affected to some degree 16 million people, as a result more than 700,000 people died,” he said.

Hadiri told Sputnik News last week that six people, including four children, were killed in a coalition airstrike in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. Meanwhile, 56 people, including two Russian women, were injured.

Yemen has for years been involved in a clash between the illegitimate “government” forces led byPresident Abdul Rahman Mansour Hadi, and between the Yemeni Army and Popular Militias. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out attacks against Yemeni forces at Hadi’s request since March 2015.

