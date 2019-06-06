Handout photo of a Cromwell tank leading a British Army column inland from Gold Beach after landing on D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer © Reuters
Immortalized by Hollywood films and critically-acclaimed books, the D-Day landings are often viewed in the West as an unprecedented military victory and operation that broke the back of Nazi Germany. However, a simple examination of the facts shows otherwise: an estimated 110,000 Nazi soldiers were killed, captured, or went missing during the battle for Normandy. For some sobering contrast, Nazi losses in Stalingrad totaled 1.5 million.
Then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described Stalingrad as the crucial moment of the war – but that's now a distant memory for EU leaders.
RT examined how the West often forgets that there were two fronts in World War II, and certainly more than one “turning point.”