America's "Gun Violence Archive". Data on Incidents and Casualties, Geographic Distribution

By Gun Violence Archive
Global Research, June 11, 2019
Gun Violence Archive

The Gun Violence Archive is an online archive of gun violence incidents collected from over 2,500  law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources daily in an effort to provide near-real time data about the results of gun violence.

GVA is an independent data collection and research group with no affiliation with any advocacy organization.

Below are selected charts from the Archive.

For more information, access the complete archive.

Geographic Distribution

Incidents in 2019

Number of Deaths in 2019

Read more on gun violence, access the complete archive.

