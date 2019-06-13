11 hours ago June 13, 2019J.C.

gallery Please Let NATO Disappear. What They Have Done to My Country? Unspoken Cancer Epidemic in Serbia

Prof. Dr. Danica Grujicic. Depleted Uranium Ammunition Causes Cancer

 

By Prof. Dr. Danica Grujicic
Global Research, June 13, 2019
Neue Rheinische Zeitung

Please let NATO disappear, is the wish of neurosurgeon and chairman of the Serbian Cancer Society  Dr. Danica Grujicic

What have they done to my country?

Who has to decide that I may have to die?

The war itself is a crime, but far beyond that, the soil, people and nature are damaged for billions of years by the use of depleted uranium (DU ammunition with depleted uranium).

This affects not only the Serbian population, i.e. the citizens of Serbia, but also neighbouring countries such as Bulgaria, Greece and Romania, which are NATO members.

In addition, there is the bombardment of chemical industries regardless of a map of places of danger whose release of toxins damages the environment for generations.

We are talking here – as the Senegalese UN rapporteur Bakari Kante did in 1999 – about an ecocide. After 20 years, the time is ripe for a scientific investigation of the damage caused, which has nothing or nothing to do with a “humanitarian operation”.

 

The original source of this article is Neue Rheinische Zeitung
Copyright © Prof. Dr. Danica Grujicic, Neue Rheinische Zeitung, 2019

