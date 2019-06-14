At 11pm BST 13th of June 2019, the British Broadcasting Corporation, or more correctly, the British State Broadcaster, pumped this out on an ultra short bulletin, usual for this time of night.

(Sometimes it is difficult to rest the mind for sleep after frequent strokes of black propaganda from the BBC.)

The messages. That the US held Iran responsible for the attacks early in the morning of Thursday the 13th of June 2019 for the attacks on two ships in the Gulf of Oman, south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign Office of GB, that is currently without a government, had agreed that Iran was responsible.

What is the likely progress in this path towards a possible WW3 and what ‘lies upon lies’ will propel it?

Is the materiel at the ready?

The goading are the sanctions, an act of war by the US, and involving many nations using the strongest, illegal methods.

Firstly, the Jewish State, its name recently confirmed by a racist statute, has been urging its proxies the US and the UK to attack Iran with its 90 million people but in the shape of its ‘mullahs’, since 2009 or earlier.

This de facto state has six Dolphin class submarines(1). These were, ironically, built by a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp. About half the costs were met by Germany, in guilt or in place of reparations demanded of former East Germany by Israel. Some have chambers for the egress of scuba divers and for mini-subs, (echoes of the Dieppe raids).

At least two Dolphins, so mis-named, will be lurking in the Persian Gulf now. The ‘attacks’ on four tankers in the Gulf of Oman a month ago, though patchily reported, could have been by limpet mine. Whatever, Iran was in the frame constructed by the CIAs, the MI6s and the CNNs etc.

I recall the alleged enlargement of the torpedo tubes to allow firing of nuclear tipped cruise missiles. This supports the basis for such as fear.(2) I quote –

The Dolphins are quiet diesel-electric attack submarines that evolved from Germany’s famous and ubiquitous U209 Class. They can fire torpedoes and missiles from their 533mm torpedo tubes, perform underwater surveillance, and even launch combat swimmers via a wet and dry compartment. The navy’s submarines also conducted 54 special operations in 2013, a similarly sharp increase from previous years. The operations included deployments to the Lebanese coast and deployments lasting several weeks that took the submarines thousands of kilometers from Israel.”

These 54 ‘special operations’ would have been co-ordinated by the State’s Depth Corps(3).

The Jerusalem Post(4)

Israeli Dolphin-class submarines carried out a July 5 2013 attack on an arms depot in the Syrian port city of Latakia, according to a report in the British Sunday Times, which contradicted a previous CNN report that the attack was the work of the Israel Air Force. The alleged Israeli naval strike was closely coordinated with the United States and targeted a contingent of 50 Russian-made Yakhont P-800 anti-ship missiles that had arrived earlier in the year for Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, the Times cited Middle East intelligence sources as stating.

CNN has set the scene(5), Nic Robertson the sort-of-straight guy, and ex-US navy ‘admiral’ John Kirby(6) the poison.

So how would a spark for a potential Armageddon (from Megiddo in the north of Palestine) happen now?

The pretext. An order from the Israeli Depth Corps, originating in an agreed order from the High Commands of the US,UK and Israel is given to a Dolphin commander close to the Iranian coast to fire a nuclear tipped cruise missile, range over 1000 sea miles, into the Negev. ‘Iran has fired one of its long range missiles. It was presumed to be off target and aimed for Tel Aviv. It might have been an Enhanced Radiation Weapon = Neutron Shell. Although the blast is less, an explosion was heard by a party of German visitors by the DEAD sea.’

The USS Abraham Lincoln and its support fleet, including submarines has been ordered to retaliate in defence but in an ‘ordered’ way.

Charter of the United Nations!

“All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations…Nothing contained in the present Charter shall authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state or shall require the Members to submit such matters to settlement under the present Charter.”

*

David Halpin is a retired orthopaedic and trauma surgeon in his 80th year. He gets some peace from this Satanism in the woods he planted 30 years ago. He and Sue his wife, with many supporters, launched the Voyage of the Dove and the Dolphin 1-02-2003 to Gaza (7) – video – 20 minutes. This voyage was in common humanity with a people on the Cross and to shout against the looming Supreme War Crime, the bombardment and destruction of Iraq and many, many thousands of its innocent humans. ‘No mother and child should be in the least harmed anywhere in our still beautiful world’ – the author.

Notes

Featured image: Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz in 2018. Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters file